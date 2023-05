© Jack Wang/The Epoch Times



Censorship

Evidence

A woman who suffered severe nerve damage after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination and four others with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 vaccine injuries launched a lawsuit against President Joe Biden and his administration on May 22.Top government officials violated the plaintiffs' rights to free speech and peaceful assembly when they pressured Big Tech companies to crack down on people sharing their experience after receiving the COVID-19 vaccines, Brianne Dressen , the woman, and the other plaintiffs say.In addition to Biden, defendants include Rob Flaherty, a top adviser to Biden; White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre; the Department of Homeland Security; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.The CDC declined to comment. The other defendants did not respond to requests for comment, or could not be reached.Dressen hailed the lawsuit as a major development for those reporting to be suffering from vaccine injuries.The five people who experienced serious problems following vaccination are joined by Ernest Ramirez, whose son died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.GoFundMe did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Another plaintiff, Nikki Holland , meanwhile, posted videos on TikTok regarding her experiences after being vaccinated, including the injuries she suffered.TikTok did not immediately return a query.The other plaintiffs are Shaun Barcavage, a former nurse who has been on disability leave since suffering medical problems after receiving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine; Kristi Dobbs, a dental hygienist who suffered "debilitating medical injuries" after a shot of Pfizer's vaccine; and Suzanna Newell, who is also on disability leave due to problems following vaccination.Facebook's message to Dressen was that the group violated the company's "Community Standards on misinformation that could cause physical harm." Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for an explanation from the group.The removal of the groups robbed those suffering injuries after a COVID-19 vaccine of key gathering places for the exchange of information as they sought to figure out how to treat their often-debilitating conditions.The deplatforming was "devastating, especially when you're being censored and no one's listening to you," Holland said.Evidence unearthed in an ongoing case against the government, as well as internal Twitter documents, underpin the new case.Other records, revealed in searches of internal Twitter files, have shown or appeared to show the government colluding with Twitter and outside groups, like Stanford University's Virality Project , to censor content."It's very evident that the federal government was involved in stifling free speech of Americans," Dressen told The Epoch Times."The government claims that it suppresses so-called misinformation for the sake of public safety and welfare. It is the government's view that Americans cannot be trusted with their own minds and must be shielded at all costs from mis-, dis-, and malinformation — which is whatever the government deems it to be. Fortunately, the First Amendment says otherwise: the government may neither censor our clients nor induce others to do so," Casey Norman, a lawyer with the New Civil Liberties Alliance, which is representing the plaintiffs, added in a statement.Plaintiffs are seeking a ruling that the defendants violated the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment, an injunction enjoining Biden and the other defendants, as well as people acting in concert with them, from continuing. They are also hoping the suit results in the development of new rules."I hope by and large that this helps put some reasonable regulations in place in the future," Dressen said, "so this never happens again."