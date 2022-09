Federal officials in the Biden administration secretly conspired and communicated with social media companies to censor and suppress Americans' private speech. This is revealed in a new lawsuit brought in a joint effort by The New Civil Liberties Alliance, the Attorney General of Missouri, and the Attorney General of Louisiana against the President of the United States. The suit is brought under the first amendment right to freedom of speech. The lawsuit seeks to identify among other things "all meetings with any Social-Media Platform relating to Content Modulation and/or Misinformation."The discovery shows that there was "A recurring meeting usually entitled USG - Industry meeting, which has generally had a monthly cadence, and is between government agencies and private industry.The topics discussed include, but are not limited to: information sharing around elections risk, briefs from industry, threat updates, and highlights and upcoming watch outs."The CDC invited "all tech platforms" in to their meeting to discuss how to suppress free speech about Covid online.In a 700+ page Joint Statement on Discovery Disputes , what was termed the Partner Support Portal was revealed, an integrated communication system between government agencies and officials and social media companies to regulate and control Americans' speech not only with regard to Covid but as regards their own experiences.Communications did not only go from the government to the platforms. One notable occurrence happened after President Joe Biden claimed, in July 2021, that Facebook was "killing people." Meta reached out to the Surgeon General after that comment to "engage in damage control and appease the President's wrath," the NCLA states.A Meta executive reported back to the government, saying "I wanted to make sure you saw the steps we took just this past week to adjust policies on what we are removing with respect to misinformation, as well as steps taken to further address the 'disinfo dozen': we removed 17 additional Pages, Groups, and Instagram accounts tied to the disinfo dozen...."Another communication came from "strategic communications and marketing firm" Reingold, indicating that outside consultants were brought in to manage the government's collaboration with social media companies to censor Americans' speech. Reingold discussed which government agencies' emails should be linked to the portal to flag and censor speech. This was for done for the CDC and the Census Bureau, per the below email."I hope you had a good weekend," it begins. "I'm following up about the partner support portal enrollment for CDC. Does the Twitter account need to be connected to a cdc.gov email or is any account fine? Also, would there be any issues or complications stemming from flagging COVID misinformation on the portal using the existing census.gov accounts that have access? We'll want to have at least some CDC accounts whitelisted, but that backup may be helpful in the short-term."An email sent from a Facebook email address to someone at the State Department gives details on the efforts Facebook had taken to "control information and misinformation related to Corona virus." This was sent in February 2020, before the pandemic was substantially underway in the US. It reads:Those ideas include: "A centralized page with curated and localized content from trusted sources. This info is currently fragmented and hard for the public to understand. It would be helpful to have canonical real-time info on (a) updates relevant to your location (b) what to do to stay healthy and (c) how and when to seek medical help. Encourage people to take action by sharing this page."Coronavirus Support Stickers on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger Stories (mock here): Allow people to show their support for people affected by coronavirus. On Instagram, the sticker could link out to the Coronavirus Page on Facebook (link out not available on Facebook and Messenger.)"The team suppressed "misinformation" about vaccine passports, which were later made compulsory in places like New York City.