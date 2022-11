© Photo courtesy of Angela Loerzel Swafford

No Space for Questions

Seizure-like Symptoms, Blurred Vision

Doctors: Neurological Side Effects Have Been More Unusual

has shown a total of over 37,000 reported neurological symptoms.

Prescribing a Vaccine Injury Regimen

'I'm Really Out'

As a social worker known for her expertise when handling high-stress conflict management cases, Angela Loerzel Swafford figured she'd navigate her own concerns when it came to addressing her employers' vaccination mandate last fall.And she definitely had concerns.Like many hospitals and health systems across the nation during that time, the hospital where the 46-year-old was and is still employed required their health workers to get the jab.Still, worried about the possibility of losing the job she loved, the licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) practicing in both Oregon and Washington, was willing to do what was needed to protect her patients from COVID-19 "I love that job," said Swafford who had always gotten the flu vaccine every year to protect the vulnerable patients she visits in hospice care. "I have this concern about my own safety but I also understand what I need to do to protect the community.""It stops with you," she added, or so she had always been told.After being one of the last of her cohort of colleagues to receive the first Pfizer shot, what transpired next for Swafford was nothing short of horrifying."The biggest thing was my vision, confusion in my thinking, trying to walk with coordination and dizziness," she went on. "I couldn't figure things out.""They found I'm not encoding new information - that my processing is really slow," she explained.Meanwhile, despite cases of myocarditis having made the headlines in terms of adverse reactions to the vaccines, neurological side effects like the ones experienced by Swafford, haven't gotten the same attention.That, along with what she described as her health providers' lack of acknowledgment, has been frustrating for both her and her husband.Counce describes Swafford's symptoms as neurological."When you have a patient like Swafford who within four hours is having symptoms that she's never experienced before, clearly this is not just a migraine," added Counce, noting the number of physicians that aren't willing to take on patients like her or don't know how to treat such patients. "She's one of the more severe cases I've heard of experiencing multiple things including confusion, headaches, visual, hearing, mood, and behavioral changes."After reviewing Swafford's case, epidemiologist, professor, and author Daniel Halperin also concluded that as a young, healthy person who experienced these symptoms soon after receiving the shot, the most likely explanation for the health ailments must be vaccine-related.Like many experts, Halperin, who has written myriad peer review education articles and the book, "Facing COVID Without Panic: 12 Common Myths and 12 Lesser Known Facts about the Pandemic: Clearly Explained by an Epidemiologist," acknowledges that no vaccine is 100 percent safe."Early on, we thought vaccination was important not only to help people be protected from death or severe illness, but also because it could greatly cut down on the transmission of COVID," Halperin said, noting the common sense approach and the belief that health professionals should get the vaccine not just for themselves but for their patients and others they might be exposed to."Now that we know they don't actually do very much to prevent transmission, I'm not sure how convincing that argument is anymore," he added.As a neurologist, she reported seeing an increasing number of vaccine-injured patients with, sleep issues, and nerve and muscle issues, among others."It's hard to say," said Counce, who has been treating Swafford for the last month, as to what her prognosis is and if she will ultimately improve or not."All vaccine injuries respond so differently," said Counce. "This is a brave new world for us."Meanwhile, Angela Loerzel Swafford and her family wish she could get a "do-over" when it comes to getting that jab."I did the shot to keep everything and more so to protect the community I work in because that's what they were telling me, but in the end, I lost everything," she said."Angela would like people to understand that there are folks out there that have actually suffered a vaccine injury and it's totally okay to say 'Yep, that happened,'" said her husband. "Too many doctors are willing to say 'There are no studies to support that,' instead of gathering the evidence.""I think it was either you're vaccinated and you're with us or you're not," recalled Swafford, regarding the mood at the time. Now, she said, most of her friends don't know how to be with her because she's so different from who she once was."It became you're in or you're out and I'm really out," she said. Carly Mayberry - As a seasoned journalist and writer, Carly has covered the entertainment and digital media worlds as well as local and national political news and travel and human-interest stories. She has written for Forbes and The Hollywood Reporter. Most recently, she served as a staff writer for Newsweek covering cancel culture stories along with religion and education.