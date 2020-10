a third of all abnormalities detected were detected in the

Among the many serious symptoms of COVID-19 , the strange neurological effects experienced by many patients count as perhaps the most mysterious.by COVID-19 patients, but stroke, seizures, and swelling of the brain (called encephalitis) have all been described.Some patients diagnosed with COVID-19 also experience confusion, delirium, dizziness, and have difficulty concentrating, according to case reports and reviews For several months, doctors have been relentlessly trying to understand this disease, and its many manifestations that seem to affect the brain in ways we can't fully explain.To synthesise some of the rapidly accumulating data, two neurologists have now conducted a review of research exploring how COVID-19 disturbs patterns of normal brain function, which can be measured by an EEG.An EEG, short for electroencephalogram , records electrical activity in different parts of a person's brain, typically by using electrodes placed on their scalp.In their review, the researchers collated, published in peer-reviewed journals and pre-print servers, where the EEG waveform data were available to analyse.Looking at EEG results could indicate some form of COVID-related encephalopathy in these patients - signs of impairment or disturbance to brain function.Among the 420 patients whereThe patients' EEG scans showed a whole spectrum of abnormalities in brain activity, including"These findings tell us that we need to try EEG on a wider range of patients, as well as other types of brain imaging, such as MRI or CT scans, that will give us a closer look at the frontal lobe," said neurologist and co-author Zulfi Haneef from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.In time, an EEG could help cement a COVID-19 diagnosis or hint at possible complications. Doing so might help doctors monitor the long-term complications of COVID-19, and detect any long-lasting effects on a patient's brain function.But"More research is needed, but these findings show us these are areas to focus on as we move forward," Haneef said the authors wrote in their paper As the pandemic rolls on, we've come to understand just how stubborn COVID-19 can be, with patients dubbed ' long haulers ' describing how they can't shake symptoms, and still feel fatigued months after they were diagnosed."A lot of people think they will get the illness, get well, and everything will go back to normal," Haneef said in a statement."But these findings tell us that there might be long-term issues, which is something we have suspected and now we are finding more evidence to back that up."