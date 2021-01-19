© Courtesy of Brant Griner

If it's going to cause reactions like what it caused to my mom, it's not worth it to me.

After a video of his mother's condition went viral, the son of a woman who was hospitalized after receiving Pfizer's Covid jab told RT that, even though he was not an anti-vaxxer, he had serious doubts about the drug's safety.The message and accompanying video has been shared nearly 160,000 times, and has racked up more than 35,000 comments.Some replies questioned the truthfulness of Griner's story, but he told RT in an interview that there was nothing fictitious about what had happened to his mother. He stressed that she had been eager to take the vaccine because she had wanted to do everything she could to lessen the chance of spreading the virus to her own elderly parents. Griner declined to disclose at which hospital his mother received the vaccine, explaining that he didn't want the facility to become the target of an online harassment campaign.The hospital determined that she was experiencing a "neurological reaction," he said, adding thatAlthough the headaches have been a daily occurrence, the convulsions have been sporadic, Griner explained. Sunday was the first day she had not experienced a headache, and her uncontrollable leg movements also seemed to be less severe, he said.Now discharged from the hospital, Griner's mother is undergoing tests and her doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery, provided there is no permanent brain damage.In a follow-up video posted by Griner on Saturday, his mother explained that she opted to have the jab to "protect her parents" and that, so far, MRI scans and blood tests have not revealed any underlying condition that might have prompted the adverse reaction."Before you take this vaccine, please think. It has definitely changed my life," she said in the video, as she held back tears.Pfizer said in a statement to RT that it was "researching" the case, but has so far been unable to "confirm" it. "Neuromuscular disorders have not been a safety signal identified to date," a representative of the pharmaceutical firm said.