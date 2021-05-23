To have developed this incredibly new technology so quickly, and to skip so many steps in the process of evaluating [its safety], it's an insanely reckless thing that they've done," she says. "My instinct was that this is bad, and I needed to know [the truth].

So, I really dug into the research literature by the people who've developed these vaccines, and then more extensive research literature around those topics. And I don't see how these vaccines can possibly be doing anything good. When you weigh the good against the bad, I can't see how they could possibly be winning, from what I've seen.

Significant Death Toll Will Rise in Months and Years to Come

I immediately suspected glyphosate when I started to see COVID-19," Seneff says. "I've written a book on glyphosate called 'Toxic Legacy,' and I have an entire chapter in that book on the immune system. Glyphosate, I believe, is a train wreck for the innate immune system, and when your immune system is weak, your body has to overreact to the virus. It can't kill the virus.

So, it ends up [causing] collateral damage and wrecking your tissues. You get into this cytokine storm kind of situation where you destroy your lungs and you can't cope. It's not really the virus. It's the immune reaction to the virus that's killing you, and that's because your immune system is too weak. If you have a strong innate immune system, I believe you wouldn't even get symptoms from COVID-19.

When you look at the statistics on which countries are hit hard and just can't get ahead of this virus, they're clearly the countries that use a lot of glyphosate and developing biofuels based on glyphosate-exposed plants. So, I think that's a critical piece of the puzzle as well. Glyphosate is in the atmosphere ... [and] people are breathing it. So now you're getting a direct attack on the lungs immune system, which makes you very susceptible to COVID.

I think you have a lot of immune compromised people in a country where glyphosate is destroying people's immune system, and that gives tremendous opportunity for the virus to mutate. The vaccine is going to accelerate that process because we're vaccinating immune compromised people left and right.

COVID-19 Vaccines Are a Public Health Disaster

It's a nightmare," she says. "And I can see how it can happen. Basically, the vaccine is so unbelievably unnatural, and it has a single-minded goal, which is to get your body to produce antibodies to the spike protein. The RNA has been manipulated. It's not natural RNA because it has methyl-pseudouridine on it ... And the goal is to keep it alive.

Normally, if you get injected with RNA, you have enzymes in your system, in your tissues, that will immediately break it down. Your body knows it must get rid of the RNA. What you do with the vaccine is you make sure [your body] can't get at it ...

Then there's the lipid [that the RNA is encased in]. The lipids are very abnormal, very weird ... They're not natural but they have some cholesterol in there, probably to help it look like a natural LDL particle so that your cells will take it up. It's not being taken up by the ACE2 receptor.

It's not being taken up the same way that the virus is being taken up. It's a totally different mechanism that brings it into all the cells. You've gone past all the mucosal membranes. Usually, a virus is going to come into the lungs or any kind of cavity where there's a mucosal system that's going to hit the virus first.

The virus [will trigger] your natural mucosal system to respond to it and clear it if you're a healthy person, and that's the end of it. [With the vaccine], we never get a chance to do that. You're just getting it shot right into your muscle, past all the barriers and the muscle goes crazy ... sending out all kinds of alarms.

Understanding Your Immune System

How COVID-19 Vaccine Circumvents Healthy Immune Responses

How Long Might Effects Last?

The really worrisome thing, which I talk about in the paper, is there's potential for it to become integrated into your DNA," Seneff says. If that happens, it will last your entire lifetime, and you may pass this new genetic code on to your offspring.

Tracing Spike Protein From Cells to Lymph to Spleen

There are all these different immune cells that have different roles, but it's the dendritic cells and the macrophages that are initially going into the muscle, picking up the mRNA, taking it over to the lymph system, traveling through the lymph system to the spleen and piling it up there. The spleen was the highest concentration of all the organs they looked at in animal studies. The liver was second.

It wasn't the COVID-19 vaccine, but it was a messenger RNA vaccine. So, it was the same concept. The other vaccines, the ones that are based on a DNA vector, they also go to the spleen. I think they like it when they see that it's going to the spleen because you have these germinal centers in the spleen that are focus groups for making antibodies.

So these dendritic cells are in these germinal centers in the spleen, and then they bring in the B-cells and T-cells, and those are the ones that make and perfect the antibodies, because you need to go through a whole training mode to get the antibiotics to be exactly matched to that particular spike protein. That happens predominantly in the spleen.

Potential Vaccine Shedding Mechanism Revealed

If you are a person who's producing these exosomes from your spleen and shipping them out, there's no reason why you can't ship them out to the lungs. In fact, they've shown experimentally that those exosomes do get released from the lungs, Seneff says.

If you're breathing it in, you could be getting an increased risk, it seems to me. I mean, it sounds really farfetched, but it looks like it could happen, just from the logic of what goes on in biology. It could happen that you would breathe in these exosomes containing these misfolded prion proteins, which are not good for you, and exactly what happens when they go into the lungs, I don't know. I have no idea.

Can mRNA Vaccines Change Your DNA? That Is the Question

There was this long period of time in which we had the mantra that transcription is DNA to RNA to protein. That's basic biology — DNA, RNA, protein. But then, in 1970, David Baltimore at MIT... discovered reverse transcriptase in retroviruses (RNA tumor viruses), which he won the Nobel Prize for.

It turns out, and I didn't know this until I started digging into these vaccines, that we actually have plenty of reverse transcriptase in our own cells. We have plenty of it. And it's these long interspersed nuclear elements (LINEs) and short interspersed nuclear elements (SINEs) that are able to take our RNA back to DNA and to put that DNA back into the genome.

They get like a big fat genome with extra copies with different variations in those copies. And they do that through RNA, Seneff says. So, you have a mechanism for evolution. The primary mechanism, I would guess, is through taking the DNA, turning it into RNA, mutating the RNA because RNA mutates much more easily than DNA does, and then turning it back into DNA and sticking it back into the genome.

Are We Creating a Generation of Super-Spreaders?

Exactly how sick they'll get or whether they'll get sick at all, I don't know," Seneff says, but their immune system won't react and they'll be able to carry that virus for their entire life and then pass [that genomic trait] on down to their children ...

Now, if I don't react to [the virus] and I let it grow, what happens? Do I get sick? To what extent is the illness [COVID-19] the consequence of the immune response, rather than the virus itself? We don't know that, really, but many say the real problem is the overactive immune response.

People are dying of the immune response to COVID, they're not dying from the virus. The virus is not killing them. It's the immune response to the virus that's killing them. So, if you don't have an immune response, what happens? Nobody knows.

I don't see why the same thing couldn't happen with COVID — that a baby could be born who has this humanized version of that protein, catches the [wild] virus and then it spreads it to the adult population, Seneff says.

Spike Protein Appears Highly Problematic

Right. They have done studies where they only expose the [animal] to the spike protein, showing it was toxic in the brain and the blood vessels. So, it's causing immune reactions all by itself that is damaging to the tissues.

It's basically a toxic molecule, and I think it's toxic possibly because of it being a prion protein ...

I'm going to do more research on it. I don't know enough yet, but it looks horrendous to me. I think it may be the most worrisome thing. There are two big things that are going to happen in the future.

They're going to take time [to develop], so we're not going to see it immediately. And, of course, we're not going to blame the vaccine because rates will start going up for these horrible diseases and no one will link them to it.

Why Spike Protein May Cause Serious Neurodegenerative Disease

Papers are showing that those germinal centers in the spleen ... are a primary source of the prion proteins that eventually get taken up the vagus nerve and delivered to the brainstem nuclei. That's how you can get Parkinson's disease, for example ...

There's so much we need to learn, but it looks to me like it's a setup here. They're really inviting this kind of thing to happen with these vaccines, where they're focusing on those germinal centers [because] those are the very same place where these prion proteins often get started.

Why Long-Term Neurological Damage Is To Be Expected

Neurological symptoms associated with COVID-19, such as headache, nausea and dizziness, encephalitis and fatal brain blood clots are all indicators of damaging viral effects on the brain. Buzhdygan et al. (2020) proposed that primary human brain microvascular endothelial cells could cause these symptoms ...

In an in vitro study of the blood-brain barrier, the S1 component of the spike protein promoted loss of barrier integrity, suggesting that the spike protein acting alone triggers a pro-inflammatory response in brain endothelial cells, which could explain the neurological consequences of the disease.

The implications of this observation are disturbing because the mRNA vaccines induce synthesis of the spike protein, which could theoretically act in a similar way to harm the brain. The spike protein generated endogenously by the vaccine could also negatively impact the male testes, as the ACE2 receptor is highly expressed in Leydig cells in the testes ...

Prion diseases are a collection of neurodegenerative diseases that are induced through the misfolding of important bodily proteins, which form toxic oligomers that eventually precipitate out as fibrils causing widespread damage to neurons ...

Furthermore, researchers have identified a signature motif linked to susceptibility to misfolding into toxic oligomers, called the glycine zipper motif ... Prion proteins become toxic when the α-helices misfold as β-sheets, and the protein is then impaired in its ability to enter the membrane.

Glycines within the glycine zipper transmembrane motifs in the amyloid-β precursor protein (APP) play a central role in the misfolding of amyloid-β linked to Alzheimer's disease. APP contains a total of four GxxxG motifs. When considering that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is a transmembrane protein, and that it contains five GxxxG motifs in its sequence,12 it becomes extremely plausible that it could behave as a prion.

One of the GxxxG sequences is present within its membrane fusion domain. Recall that the mRNA vaccines are designed with an altered sequence that replaces two adjacent amino acids in the fusion domain with a pair of prolines.

This is done intentionally in order to force the protein to remain in its open state and make it harder for it to fuse with the membrane. This seems to us like a dangerous step towards misfolding potentially leading to prion disease ...

A paper published by J. Bart Classen (2021) proposed that the spike protein in the mRNA vaccines could cause prion-like diseases, in part through its ability to bind to many known proteins and induce their misfolding into potential prions.

Idrees and Kumar (2021) have proposed that the spike protein's S1 component is prone to act as a functional amyloid and form toxic aggregates ... and can ultimately lead to neurodegeneration.

Vaccine Remedy May Be Worse Than the Disease

The picture is now emerging that SARS-CoV-2 has serious effects on the vasculature in multiple organs, including the brain vasculature ... In a series of papers, Yuichiro Suzuki in collaboration with other authors presented a strong argument that the spike protein by itself can cause a signaling response in the vasculature with potentially widespread consequences.

These authors observed that, in severe cases of COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2 causes significant morphological changes to the pulmonary vasculature ... Furthermore, they showed that exposure of cultured human pulmonary artery smooth muscle cells to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein S1 subunit was sufficient to promote cell signaling without the rest of the virus components.

Follow-on papers showed that the spike protein S1 subunit suppresses ACE2, causing a condition resembling pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a severe lung disease with very high mortality ... The 'in vivo studies' they referred to ... had shown that SARS coronavirus-induced lung injury was primarily due to inhibition of ACE2 by the SARS-CoV spike protein, causing a large increase in angiotensin-II.

Suzuki et al. (2021) went on to demonstrate experimentally that the S1 component of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, at a low concentration ... activated the MEK/ERK/MAPK signaling pathway to promote cell growth. They speculated that these effects would not be restricted to the lung vasculature.

The signaling cascade triggered in the heart vasculature would cause coronary artery disease, and activation in the brain could lead to stroke. Systemic hypertension would also be predicted. They hypothesized that this ability of the spike protein to promote pulmonary arterial hypertension could predispose patients who recover from SARS-CoV-2 to later develop right ventricular heart failure.

Furthermore, they suggested that a similar effect could happen in response to the mRNA vaccines, and they warned of potential long-term consequences to both children and adults who received COVID-19 vaccines based on the spike protein.

An interesting study by Lei et. al. (2021) found that pseudovirus — spheres decorated with the SARS-CoV-2 S1 protein but lacking any viral DNA in their core — caused inflammation and damage in both the arteries and lungs of mice exposed intratracheally.

They then exposed healthy human endothelial cells to the same pseudovirus particles. Binding of these particles to endothelial ACE2 receptors led to mitochondrial damage and fragmentation in those endothelial cells, leading to the characteristic pathological changes in the associated tissue.

This study makes it clear that spike protein alone, unassociated with the rest of the viral genome, is sufficient to cause the endothelial damage associated with COVID-19. The implications for vaccines intended to cause cells to manufacture the spike protein are clear and are an obvious cause for concern.

Commercial Vaccines Are Not as 'Clean' as Trial Vaccines

The EMA Public Assessment Report ... describes in detail a review of the [Pfizer] manufacturing process ... One concerning revelation is the presence of 'fragmented species' of RNA in the injection solution. These are RNA fragments resulting from early termination of the process of transcription from the DNA template.

These fragments, if translated by the cell following injection, would generate incomplete spike proteins, again resulting in altered and unpredictable three-dimensional structure and a physiological impact that is at best neutral and at worst detrimental to cellular functioning.

There were considerably more of these fragmented forms of RNA found in the commercially manufactured products than in the products used in clinical trials. The latter were produced via a much more tightly controlled manufacturing process ...

While we are not asserting that non-spike proteins generated from fragmented RNA would be misfolded or otherwise pathological, we believe they would at least contribute to the cellular stress that promotes prion-associated conformational changes in the spike protein that is present.

How Can You Protect Yourself From the Vaccine or Exposure to Those That Were Vaccinated?

Sources and References