© Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP



A US government-linked entity recommended an "Orwellian" crackdown on "vaccine disinformation," the journalist reportedA government-linked academic group pushed Twitter to censor factually correct stories about Covid-19 if they risked "fueling hesitancy" about vaccines, according to the latest batch of internal documents released by the platform's new owner, Elon Musk.Published by journalist Matt Taibbi on Friday, the documents show that from February 2021 onwards,It claimed on its website that it "built strong ties" with the Office of the Surgeon General, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Department of Homeland Security, among other agencies and departments.In its briefings to Twitter, the Virality ProjectIt is unclear how often Twitter acceded to the Virality Project's demands, though Taibbi claimed thatwhen evaluating content to censor.At the time, Twitter's rules on Covid-19 "misinformation" required a specific post to be "demonstrably false," while permitting "strong commentary," opinion writing, and satire. The Virality Project, however, urged Twitter management to ban "repeat offenders" before they even made new posts.Sharing the leaked emails of White House coronavirus czar Anthony Fauci could "exacerbate distrust in Dr. Fauci and in US public health institutions," the Virality Project warned in a June 2021 briefing, while a follow-up report highlighted the spread of "worrisome jokes" about harassing the door-to-door vaccine promoters deployed by the administration of US President Joe Biden."As Orwellian proof-of-concept, the Virality Project was a smash success," Taibbi wrote on Friday.Since purchasing Twitter in October and installing himself as the platform's new CEO, Musk has been releasing regular batches of internal documents and communications in a bid to shed light on its previously opaque censorship policies. A tranche of files released in December revealed that Twitter censored "legitimate content" on Covid-19 at the direct request of the White House.