An arsonist, a cross-dresser and a Christian walk into a bar. Which one gets arrested?Oh, you know that one?Well, Josh Alexander, a 16-year-old follower of Christ, wasn't at a bar when he was arrested on Wednesday:But despite his apparent peaceful protest against aggressive counter-demonstrators, Alexander was the one who ended up in handcuffs.Alexander was attending an event that day which Liberty Coalition Canada had announced and named after him.The Christian youth protest group "Save Canada" and other organizations were also in attendance.If you're reading this, you probably weren't aware that Wednesday was also the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.Now you know.Days before, Alexander had posted a poll on Twitter , asking which school he should attend. Pro-trans people flocked to the scene as well, however.His tweet also featured a clip of a woman aggressively shoving him.If his name sounds familiar, that's because it is.What a different country America would be if there were more Josh Alexanders defending the faith Ole Braatelien is a social media coordinator for The Western Journal. He currently attends Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where he is pursuing a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication.