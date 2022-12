An Ontario student faces being expelled from his Catholic high school because he stood up for the right of female students to have access to single-sex bathrooms.Josh Alexander, who is in Grade 11 at St. Joseph's High School in Renfrew, organized a protest last month after some girls confided in him that they were uncomfortable sharing a bathroom with male students, reports LifeSiteNews "A couple of female students complained to me about males using the female washrooms at St. Joseph's Catholic High School," Alexander told CTV News Ottawa at the time of the protest. "As a young man, I feel an obligation to take action against something like that. I know there's a lot of misinformation posted online that this is an anti-trans rally. That's not the case. We just simply want male students removed from the female washrooms."CTV News also interviewed Emma Smith, a trans-identified male student who attends the same high school."Biologically I'm male but I transitioned to female, so I would use the female washroom," Smith said. "There are gender-neutral washrooms which I have to use, but when they are in use I just have to wait, which sucks. People should be able to use which washroom they want to use without fear of being hurt."Arnprior Pride, a local trans activist group, organized a counter-protest, calling Save Canada a " terror organization ." Emma Smith's father joined the counter-protest."It makes me feel angry, makes me feel protective, makes me want to go to class with my kid," Jason Smith told CTV News. "But I can't and this is the best that I can do to show my support."However, Alexander remains suspended indefinitely and is waiting to hear if he will be expelled.