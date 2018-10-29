© NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a teenager wanted in the rape of an 11-year-old girl in the public bathroom of a Bronx Park.It happened on Sunday about 11 a.m. at Hilton White Park.The boy then took off and the girl went home and said what happened. She was taken to Montefiore hospital where she was treated and released for her injuries.The suspect is described as Hispanic, 5'4" tall and 120 lbs., and he was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, dark shorts and white sneakers.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.