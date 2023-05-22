Cologne has been named the world's most sexually liberated city, with the city's panoply of gay bars and LGBT events bumping it to the top of a list compiled by a German magazine.According to the report,"The city on the Rhine is a true model of liberality and openness, especially in the sexual sense, and residents wholeheartedly welcome like-minded visitors who share their values," the magazine said. "Rather than insisting on equality, Cologne celebrates everyone's uniqueness."The magazine mostly evaluated each city's LGBT scene, assigning points based on the number of gay bars, sex shops, and LGBT events per capita in each location. It also examined the legal standing of gay and non-traditional sexualities, rewarding the most permissive jurisdictions.Cologne has not always enjoyed such a reputation.in Germany, and although the Nazi party struggled to gain a foothold in Cologne during the 1930s, social conservatism reigned for decades after World War II. More recently, the city authorities were condemned for their tepid response to more than 1,000 rapes and sexual assaults by immigrants during the 2015-2016 New Year's Eve celebrations.