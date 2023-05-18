anna paulina luna adam schiff
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida filed a resolution in Congress on Wednesday calling for the removal of California's Adam Schiff after the Durham Report revealed that much of what Schiff said in Congress over the past few years about Donald Trump was based enitrely on fabrications.


"Schiff lied to the American people. He used his position on House Intel to push a lie that cost American taxpayers millions of dollars. He is a dishonor to the House of Representatives," Luna wrote in a tweet.

"Resolved," the resolution reads, "That, pursuant to Articl 1, Section 5, Clause 2 of the Constitution of the United States, Representative Adam Schiff, be, and hereby is, expelled from the House of Representatives."

Schiff was one of the main peddlers of the Trump Russia collusion hoax. He claimed in 2019 that there was "ample evidence of collusion in plain sight," basing his statements on the thoroughly debunked Steele dossier.

That faked dossier was put together by people working on behalf of the Clinton campaign and paid for by the DNC and Clinton through law firm Perkins Coie. For those payments, they were charged with falsification of business documents, as the payments to the firm were recorded as legal fees, but were actually for so-called opposition research. That research was made up with the goal of discrediting Trump.

The Durham Report revealed that this dossier, which was used to impeach Trump in the House-under the careful and watchful eye of Schiff- was baseless.

The FBI undertook an investigation into collusion between Trump and Russia though they had no probable cause to believe that there was any, then they were passed the fake dossier, used that as probable cause, falsified FISA warrants, and engaged essentially in a political prosecution of the sitting president, staging a soft coup of a rightfully and lawfully elected president.