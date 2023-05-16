© Ron Sachs – CNP



The FBI investigation of former President Donald Trump's alleged collusion with Russia in 2016 was "seriously flawed" and had no basis in evidence, special counsel John Durham said in a report released Monday.Durham concluded his four-year review with a scathing indictment of official bias in the probe, which fueled Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of Trump's theorized conspiracy with the Kremlin to win the White House.'" he added.Unfortunately, it did not."Durham, the former Connecticut US attorney who was tapped to lead the review in 2019 by then-Attorney General Bill Barr, dug deep into the origins of Operation Crossfire Hurricane, but his final report didn't urge new criminal prosecutions.The FBI's leak-ridden investigation began in the summer of 2016 and ultimately dragged on under special counsel Robert Mueller through more than half of Trump's term in office — with a granular stream of leaks to the media creating the impression of damning evidence mounting against Trump.Trump, 76, celebrated the Durham report, writing on social media, "WOW! After extensive research, Special Counsel John Durham concludes the FBI never should have launched the Trump-Russia Probe!In other words, the American Public was scammed, just as it is being scammed right now by those who don't want to see GREATNESS for AMERICA!"Trump is seeking a second non-consecutive term after losing the 2020 election to President Biden and has long contended the Russia investigation was part of a "witch hunt" against him — pointing in the past to evidence of bias such as the fact that FBI official Peter Strzok, who launched the probe, swapped anti-Trump text messages with his mistress, FBI lawyer Lisa Page."Throughout the duration of Crossfire Hurricane, facts and circumstances that were inconsistent with the premise that Trump and/or persons associated with the Trump campaign were involved in a collusive or conspiratorial relationship with the Russian government were ignored or simply assessed away," Durham wrote.In the executive summary of the 306-page report, which was submitted to Attorney General Merrick Garland Friday, and released Monday afternoon, the special counsel wrote that investigators acted "without appropriate objectivity or restraint in pursuing allegations of collusion or conspiracy between a U.S. political campaign and a foreign power."However, Durham stopped short of recommending significant reforms to the FBI, writing that "the answer is not the creation of new rules but a renewed fidelity to the old."The Clinton-financed Steele dossier was used to win secret court orders to surveil then-Trump adviser Carter Page and included a lurid account of Trump paying prostitutes to urinate on a bed at a Moscow hotel, an allegation that gained massive cultural traction after Steele's dossier was published by Buzzfeed in January 2017.The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court wasn't told, however, that it was being asked to surveil one political campaign based on the say-so of a rival.An FBI Office of General Counsel unit chief told Durham's investigators that within the bureau "there was also some concern that Steele had been hired by a law firm on behalf of the Clinton campaign and the DNC to conduct opposition research on Trump."But "[d]espite these concerns, the fact that Steele's information was being financed by the DNC and/or the Clinton campaign was not included in the affidavit's source description of Steele," the report notes. "The failure to provide this information to the FISC was a major omission in that the information clearly had the potential to affect the analysis of any bias in Steele's reporting."Despite the bureau using him as a source, Durham notes, the previous espionage investigation was never resolved."The failure to identify the primary sub-source early in the investigation's pursuit of FISA authority prevented the FBI from properly examining the possibility that some or much of the non-open source information contained in Steele's reporting was Russian disinformation (that wittingly or unwittingly was passed along to Steele), or that the reporting was otherwise not credible," the report says.Durham's report also confirms and fleshes out details about the awareness of senior officials, including then-President Barack Obama and the leaders of the FBI and CIA, about a claim that Clinton engineered the controversy around Trump's possible collusion with the Kremlin.On August 3, 2016, the allegation was briefed to Obama, then-Vice President Joe Biden, and then-FBI Director James Comey by then-CIA Director John Brennan at an Oval Office meeting, the report confirms.However, Durham writes that his investigators were "unable to determine precisely when the FBI first obtained any of the details of the Clinton Plan intelligence (other than Director Corney, who attended the August 3, 2016 briefing).Additional intelligence fingering Hillary Clinton came the following month, Durham wrote.," the report says.Durham writes that the FBI's apparent non-investigation of claims about Clinton conjuring up the scandal "stands in sharp contrast to its substantial reliance on the uncorroborated Steele Reports, which at least some FBI personnel appeared to know was likely being funded or promoted by the Clinton campaign."The report also noted that. By contrast, Durham wrote, Clinton got a defensive briefing through her attorneys in late 2015 when the FBI got intel another foreign government was planning to send an agent to contribute to her campaign and "gain influence" with the presumptive Democratic nomineeClinton denied manufacturing the controversy and blamed Russia for the allegation in a May 2022 interview with the special counsel's team."Clinton stated it was 'really sad,' but 'I get it, you have to go down every rabbit hole,'" the report says. "She said that it 'looked like Russian disinformation to me; they're very good at it, you know.' Clinton advised that she had a lot of plans to win the campaign, and anything that came into the public domain was available to her."Durham concluded his investigation, which ended up running longer than the probe that triggered it, without achieving the promise of spectacular accountability for the so-called "deep state" yearned for by 76-year-old Trump's supporters., saying: "The conduct in 2016 and 2017 that Special Counsel Durham examined was the reason that current FBI leadership already implemented dozens of corrective actions, which have now been in place for some time."Had those reforms been in place in 2016, the missteps identified in the report could have been prevented," the statement added. "This report reinforces the importance of ensuring the FBI continues to do its work with rigor, objectivity, and professionalism the American people deserve and rightly expect."