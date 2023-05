On Tuesday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman appeared before Congress to address the need for new rules to help guide the development of artificial intelligence as the sector continues to grow exponentially.He suggested that while he was committed to working with the government to ensure that humans remain in control of the technology, there was a chance that things could get out of control.During the hearing, Altman was confronted on a number of topics related to those fears. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, for example, questioned how the technology could be used to influence elections.Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut suggested that the threat AI posed to certain jobs was the "biggest nightmare" facing the public, to which Altman responded that yes, some professions would eventually be automated out of existence.He pointed out, however, that new jobs would be created as the technology progresses, though they will mostly be skilled and require extensive education.Artificial intelligence is also responsible for "deepfakes," content manipulated to make it appear as though someone is saying or doing something. Deepfake videos of elected officials have polluted social media, with many believing what they are watching is actually real.