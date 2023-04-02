© AP Photo/Michael Dwyer



Italy's data protection watchdog on FridayIn a statement, the Italian National Authority for Personal Data Protection said thatThe decision, which comes into "immediate effect," will result in "the temporary limitation of the processing of Italian users' data vis-à-vis [ChatGPT's creator] OpenAI," the watchdog said.ChatGPT was launched in November 2022 and has since become hugely popular, impressing users with its ability to explain complex things clearly and succinctly, write in different styles and languages with a human-sounding tone, create poems and even pass exams.ChatGPT can also be used to write computer code, without having the technical knowledge.The Italian data regulator, however, criticised ChatGPT for not providing an information notice to users whose data is collected by OpenAI.In addition, while the robot is intended for people over 13 years old, "the Authority emphasises that the absence of any filter to verify the age of users exposes minors to responses absolutely not in accordance with their level of development".The watchdog is now asking OpenAI to "communicate within 20 days the measures undertaken" to remedy this situation - or risk a fine of up to 4 per cent of its annual worldwide turnover.The announcement comes as the European police agency Europol warned on Monday thatFrom phishing to misinformation and malware, the rapidly evolving capabilities of chatbots are likely to be quickly exploited by those with malicious intent, Europol said in a report.Elon Musk and hundreds of global experts also warned this week that AI systems pose "profound risks to society and humanity" and called on companies to halt further development of the technology for at least six months.