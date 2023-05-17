Society's Child
Sorority sisters file lawsuit against Kappa Kappa Gamma for allowing 6'2 trans-identified male with 'visible erections' into their Wyoming sorority
The Post Millennial
Tue, 16 May 2023 00:01 UTC
The complaint filed on Monday by seven past and present sorority members in the US District Court of Wyoming accuses Kappa Kappa Gamma of "betrayal" and "breaking their bylaws" which state that the sorority is a "single-sex organization" which must be preserved, Cowboy State Daily reports.
The girls allege that Artemis Langford, a 6'2' biological male weighing 260lbs, has had "visible erections through his leggings" and "repeatedly questions the women about what vaginas look like, breast cup size, whether women were considering breast reductions and birth control,'" according to the complaint obtained by the outlet.
Langford, who became the sorority's first trans-identified member in 2022, is reportedly attracted to women and does not try to present as anything other than male. "Male" is also listed on his Washington state drivers license, which he has not changed despite having that opportunity, the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit alleges that Langford has had "his hands over his genitals and appeared sexually aroused" in the presence of his sisters, and has also "watched them undress" without them knowing he was in the room.
The girls are calling on the court to declare Langford's sorority membership as void and to award unspecified damages, Daily Mail reports.
"An adult human male does not become a woman just because he tells others that he has a female 'gender identity' and behaves in what he believes to be a stereotypically female manner," the lawsuit reads. "The Fraternity Council has betrayed the central purpose and mission of Kappa Kappa Gamma by conflating the experience of being a woman with the experience of men engaging in behavior generally associated with women."
The women suing the sorority told Megyn Kelly on her podcase that Langford's presence makes them feel "vulnerable" and "uncomfortable" and slammed sorority leadership for allowing it to happen.
"It is really uncomfortable. Some of the girls have been sexually assaulted or sexually harassed. Some girls live in constant fear in our home," said Hannah, one of the sisters.
"Men are never allowed on the second floor of our house apart from moving in and moving out," she said. "So it is an only-female space and not like living in the dorms. We share just a couple of main bathrooms but it is supposed to be safe space for us to rest our head at night."
Before Langford's admittance to the Kappa Kappa Gamma Fraternity, sorority executives had members vote on whether or not to allow Langford into the house. The plaintiffs said that they were called "transphobes" if they voted against it since the "year is 2022" and "times have changed."
Prior to the vote, the president and membership chair dismissed their concerns, which were many, according to Daily Mail.
"It's a weird gut wrenching feeling that every time I leave my room I'll walk past him in the hall in whatever setting that may be. And it's never a pleasant encounter and that's the scary part. This just goes to show that we need women's spaces for that reason. Our house is our home," sorority member Jaylyn said to Kelly on the podcast.
"All of the bathrooms are shared spaces and there are no private changing areas or locks. It's very open and vulnerable," she said.
The women claim that while they are aware that a trans-identified male like Langford needs to be protected and given a safe space of his own, moving into their house is not the solution.
Comment: The new normal is a playground for perverts. But you're a bigot if you acknowledge it.
