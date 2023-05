Sorority sisters at the University of Wyoming have filed a lawsuit against the Kappa Kappa Gamma Fraternity for allowing a trans-identified male , who allegedly becomes "sexually aroused" in their presence, to move into the sorority in the fall semester.The complaint filed on Monday by seven past and present sorority members in the US District Court of Wyoming accuses Kappa Kappa Gamma of "betrayal" and "breaking their bylaws" which state that the sorority is a "single-sex organization" which must be preserved , Cowboy State Daily reports The girls are calling on the court to declare Langford's sorority membership as void and to award unspecified damages, Daily Mail reports.The women suing the sorority told Megyn Kelly on her podcase that Langford's presence makes them feel "vulnerable" and "uncomfortable" and slammed sorority leadership for allowing it to happen."Men are never allowed on the second floor of our house apart from moving in and moving out," she said. "So it is an only-female space and not like living in the dorms. We share just a couple of main bathrooms but it is supposed to be safe space for us to rest our head at night.""It's a weird gut wrenching feeling that every time I leave my room I'll walk past him in the hall in whatever setting that may be. And it's never a pleasant encounter and that's the scary part. This just goes to show that we need women's spaces for that reason. Our house is our home," sorority member Jaylyn said to Kelly on the podcast."All of the bathrooms are shared spaces and there are no private changing areas or locks. It's very open and vulnerable," she said.The women claim that while they are aware that a trans-identified male like Langford needs to be protected and given a safe space of his own, moving into their house is not the solution.