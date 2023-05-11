PHOTOS

© Coronet Peak Facebook



© Cadrona Alpine Resort Facebook



© Otago Weather



© Canterbury Weather

© Canterbury Weather

Heavy snow falls reached the south island of New Zealand, with snow falling to around 400m (1312ft) on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. State Highway 94 was closed on Wednesday evening at Mount Hamilton, between The Key and Centre Hill, but reopened again at 10:15 p.m. It is still recommended to carry snow chains in the area.New Zealand's south island is home to many spectacular ski resorts, such as The Remarkables, Coronet Peak and Cadrona