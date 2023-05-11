QLDC Roundshot Webcam

QLDC Roundshot Webcam
Heavy snow falls reached the south island of New Zealand, with snow falling to around 400m (1312ft) on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. State Highway 94 was closed on Wednesday evening at Mount Hamilton, between The Key and Centre Hill, but reopened again at 10:15 p.m. It is still recommended to carry snow chains in the area.

Ski resorts near Queenstown received between 20-50cm (8-20 inches) of snow. New Zealand's south island is home to many spectacular ski resorts, such as The Remarkables, Coronet Peak and Cadrona


PHOTOS

Coronet Peak recorded snowfalls of around 20cm.
© Coronet Peak Facebook
Coronet Peak recorded snowfalls of around 20cm.

Enough snow for a snowball fight at Cadrona Alpine Resort. |
© Cadrona Alpine Resort Facebook
Enough snow for a snowball fight at Cadrona Alpine Resort.

Snow falling at sea level on the Dunedin to Waitati Highway, causing traffic disruptions.|
© Otago Weather
Snow falling at sea level on the Dunedin to Waitati Highway, causing traffic disruptions.
mmmmmmmm
© Canterbury Weather
mmmmmmmm
© Canterbury Weather