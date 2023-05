Narcan is a nasal-spray drug that can immediately reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.Fatal overdoses in San Francisco killed dozens more people in the first three months of this year compared with the same period last year. It is an alarming jump that frustrates hopes that the city's overdose numbers would decline post-pandemic. Rather, overdose deaths have returned to the highs seen in 2020 during lockdowns.Two hundred people died from accidental drug overdoses from January through March, medical examiner data shows, with vast majority of deaths involving fentanyl . That reflects a nearly 41% increase from the 142 deaths reported for the first three months last year."That's an enormous rise," said Dr. Daniel Ciccarone, a professor of family and community medicine at UCSF. "AndThe issue has drawn the attention of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who visited the Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods with city officials on Wednesday to discuss the fentanyl crisis.The increase in fatal overdoses was especially pronounced among people who may have been experiencing homelessness. While, during the same period this year.Ciccarone said homeless people who use drugs are "doubly ignored," experiencing both a lack of services and a sense of hostility from the larger community. Research from UCSF found that deaths of homeless people doubled in the first year of the pandemic , largely from drug overdoses. And a Chronicle investigation found thatOverdose deaths among Latino and Black people have also seen a particularly large increase in 2023.relative to their population, according to medical examiner data.saying that the site wasn't helping enough people get into treatment. Fewer than 1% of visits resulted in such connections.Ciccarone believes the Tenderloin Center, despite its flaws, prevented deaths and helped people who use drugs feel more comfortable seeking treatment."We simply didn't let the project last long enough to see the benefits," he said.San Francisco's Department of Public Health didn't answer questions from The Chronicle regarding whether the closure of the Tenderloin Center contributed to rising deaths. But the department pointed to the city's recent initiatives to deal with the crisis, including expanding a drug treatment facility and increasing access to addiction medication. "These deaths drive us to find more ways to prevent overdoses and reduce the harms caused by fentanyl, which drive these deaths, and by other substances as well," the department said in a statement.But Ciccarone said the city still isn't doing enough to reduce fatal overdoses, including opening a supervised drug consumption site "We've turned our hearts off," he said.