A lightning strike that hit a family of 12 killed three members in Sitio Giragid, Barangay Magdalo, Banate town around 12:18 p.m. yesterday.Declared "dead upon arrival" at the hospital were Mila Soberano, 38; Rosalie Soberano, 48; and Britney Labos, 14, who was around three months pregnant, according to her live-in partner.Meanwhile, injured were Felomino Sadiangibon, 77; Janelyn Igona, 38; Carlo Soberano, 11; Jumar Soberano, 42; Larry Soberano, 30; Sharime Soberano, 20; IJ Siberano, 20; Aime Soberano, 14; and Ivan Soberano, 44. They were treated at the Barotac Viejo District Hospital.All are residents of Barangay Libertad, Banate.Police Lieutenant Dandy Ilalto, chief of the Banate Municipal Police Station, said the victims were farming charcoal when the rain poured and they took shelter in a nipa hut.A dog owned by one of the victims also died.