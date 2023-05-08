© AP Photo/Hans Pennink



US presidential candidate said the agency's culpability in his uncle's murder was "beyond a reasonable doubt"Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has alleged that the CIA was behind the assassination of his uncle, US President John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1963, and likely involved in the murder of his father, US Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, who was shot dead in 1968.Speaking during an interview with WABC radio host John Catsimatidis on Sunday, Kennedy Jr. said "There is overwhelming evidence that the CIA was involved in [JFK's] murder," describing it as "beyond a reasonable doubt at this point.""The evidence is overwhelming that the CIA was involved in the murder, and the coverup," the candidate continued, describing efforts to discredit this theory as a "60-year coverup." Kennedy cited the book "JFK and the Unspeakable" by James Douglas as the best compilation of evidence on the subject, though dozens if not hundreds of works have been written about the assassination and the CIA's alleged role.The official US government explanation, published as the Warren Commission report the following year, holds that US Marine veteran Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in shooting the president while his motorcade was passing through Dallas on November 22, 1963.Oswald was famously murdered before he could stand trial, though he managed to tell journalists he was "just a patsy" shortly after his arrest. The alleged lone gunman was shot dead by nightclub owner Jack Ruby (real name Jacob Rubinstein) while being transported from Dallas Police Headquarters to the county jail.Speaking to Catsimatidis, Kennedy added that there was "very convincing but circumstantial" evidence the CIA was involved in the 1968 assassination of his father, Attorney General and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy. He described the official story of the assassination, which was pinned on Palestinian horse groomer Sirhan Sirhan, as physically impossible, arguing Thane Eugene Cesar, a security guard at the hotel who was concurrently employed by military contractor Lockheed, had actually fired the shots that killed Kennedy.Four years after JFK's murder, nearly half of the American public did not believe that Oswald had acted alone. The CIA was concerned enough about this fact that it issued a directive in 1967 on how to discredit the so-called "conspiracy theorists" questioning the conclusions of the Warren Commission. Modern use of the term "conspiracy theorist" as a pejorative is often traced back to this 1967 memo.