The Range Rover SUV is believed to have 'intentionally' plowed into pedestrians waiting at a bus stop outside the Ozanam Center at 8.20am on Saturday.
Police have arrested the driver following the horrific scenes in the border town and the FBI and Border Patrol agents have been brought in to investigate.
Footage from the aftermath showed multiple injured people lying on the ground in bloodied clothing while emergency services rushed to the scene.
The suspect is seen sitting on the ground with his hands behind his back before being taken into a police car. A witness stands by, looking on at the scenes in Brownsville, Texas
The suspect is currently in hospital being treated for injuries, but he is under police watch. Investigators are also probing whether he was under the influence at the time of the fatal crash.
Video circulating online which appears to show the fatal collision shows the SUV running up the curb where a group of men were sitting at a bus stop, toppling them over one-by-one.
The SUV then apparently flipped over after running up the curb and continued moving for about 200 feet, striking others who were walking on the sidewalk about 30 feet away from where the group was sitting.
Among those who were injured is Luis Herrera, who said he and his friends were waiting to go to the airport when they were struck. It is understood that the group was congregating near the bus stop at the time.
A number of his friends were killed, he told NBC 4, and he was injured on the right side of his body.
Authorities have said that around six people have been taken to hospital with injuries.
The Ozanam center is a homeless shelter that serves individuals and families in the area - and because it sits right on the US-Mexico border, many of its clients are migrants.
Maldonado said the center has not received any threats in the past, but did in the aftermath of the crash.
'I've had a couple of people come by the gate and tell the security guard that the reason that this happened was because of us,' he said.
Lt. Martin Sandoval announced that the driver was charged with reckless driving - and confirmed that it was looking like an intentional act.
Footage from the scene showed police arresting a man sitting on the ground - who was not wearing a shirt - outside the homeless migrant shelter.
The driver's motive is currently unclear.
