Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the five people were transported for precautionary measures, mainly due to the heat.
Additionally, Gonzalez said the fire started because of a heat exchange between two heavy gas oils.
Around 5:40 p.m., Gonzalez said the fire is being diminished and has been contained.
The burning product is also being depressurized.
The location of the plant is in the block of 5900 Highway 225 near Center Street.
It is still unclear exactly what chemical is currently burning off, however, smoke was seen billowing from a distance by SKY 2 cameras.
Small flares and dark smoke plumes were seen across the plant for hours after the explosion.
An Environmental Duty Representative sent the team at Community Awareness Emergency Response (CAER) system the following statement to be released:
"This is the Environmental Duty Representative at Shell Deer Park. We are currently experiencing fire within one of our units. The incident is being handled within the boundaries of this facility and there is no threat to the community form this incident. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."
Shell officials stated that a Shelter in Place was not issued for the city of Deer Park Friday afternoon.
Harris County Fire Marshal and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are responding.
Deer Park ISD officials say a Shelter in Place was not issued because the wind is blowing away from campuses.
School dismissal took place Friday afternoon according to the regular schedule.
The Shell Chemical Plant has been in the city of Deer Park since 1929.
The site operates 24 hours a day and is a combination of processing equipment, control rooms, storage tanks, environmental protection equipment, office buildings, shops, and warehouses.
