Earth Changes
Fire and floods across western Canada force evacuations
Reuters
Sat, 06 May 2023 10:17 UTC
By Friday, more than 13,000 people were under evacuation orders in Alberta, as 78 fires burned. Among the worst-hit areas was the territory of the Little Red River Cree Nation, which comprises three communities in the north of the province, where the 1,458-hectare (3609-acre) Fox Lake fire consumed 20 homes and the police station.
The entire 7,000-strong population of Drayton Valley, 140 km (87 miles) west of the provincial capital Edmonton, was also ordered to evacuate late on Thursday night.
Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL.TO), which operates oil-gathering pipelines in the region, said it has activated emergency response and incident management processes and is "evaluating any current or anticipated operational impacts".
There were no reported impacts on oil and gas producers.
"This is significantly more wildfire activity for this time of year than we have seen any time in the recent past," Tucker told a press conference, adding fires were expected to intensify on Friday.
"It's going to get hotter, it's going to get windier and we are expecting some extreme wildfire behaviour. Firefighters are at the ready today for what could be an extremely challenging day," she said.
In British Columbia, rivers burst their banks, washing through homes and forcing highway closures in numerous communities across the province's interior, including Cache Creek and Grand Forks.
Until last week western Canada had been enduring a cold spring but the rapid onset of unseasonably high temperatures, in places 10-15 C above the average for early May, is causing both fires and flooding.
With heavy rain in the forecast, the British Columbia government urged communities to be prepared for more flooding over the weekend.
"Warm temperatures in the Interior have accelerated snowmelt and caused increased pressure on rivers and creeks," the Ministry of Emergency Management said in a statement.
"The situation is expected to worsen as rainfall and thundershowers are forecast for Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, which increases the likelihood of flooding."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Snow, extreme heat cause Mississippi River to overflow flooding towns
- Heavy downpours cause flooding, damage in South Korea - 17 inches of rain in an evening
- Michigan school ignores free speech to spare Biden supporters' feelings
- University accused of 'woke gobbledegook' after cutting the word 'woman' from its maternity leave policy - as MPs slam it for 'erasing' the experience of women
- Fire and floods across western Canada force evacuations
- Cal-Berkley University professor who lived her whole life as a Native American and used it to get prestigious jobs is actually WHITE
- Avalanche in Denali National Park, Alaska, kills parks employee
- CDC director Rochelle Walensky resigns, citing end of COVID-19 pandemic
- 'Premeditated and admitted lie': Intel pros slam Biden laptop letter after bombshell revelation
- Horror as boy, 2, mauled to death by family's German Shepherd in Costa Rica
- Lightning strike kills two motorcyclists in Balochistan, Pakistan
- Rare tornado strikes Los Angeles County, buildings damaged
- Fyodor Lukyanov: 20 years after Bush declared 'mission accomplished,' it's clear that Iraq was the graveyard of American ambition
- New megalithic monument discovered in heart of Andalusia in southern Spain - 5,000-year-old secret
- How Ireland is celebrating the king's coronation
- Czech FM says no 'future' for China's 14+1 initiative at meeting with US' Blinken
- 48% of Americans concerned about safety of their money, multiple bank stocks plunge rattling Wall Street
- Number of US farms in decline, average farm size increasing
- Serbia: eight killed in second mass shooting in days, President pledges to seize all firearms
- Huge explosion at Pemex oil and gas refinery plant in Texas
- CDC director Rochelle Walensky resigns, citing end of COVID-19 pandemic
- 'Premeditated and admitted lie': Intel pros slam Biden laptop letter after bombshell revelation
- Fyodor Lukyanov: 20 years after Bush declared 'mission accomplished,' it's clear that Iraq was the graveyard of American ambition
- Czech FM says no 'future' for China's 14+1 initiative at meeting with US' Blinken
- Pepe Escobar: Divisions Brewing in Europe
- Kremlin drone strike has made Zelensky government 'a legitimate target' - Scott Ritter
- Lavrov: Crisis in Ukraine is due to West trying to hold onto to its hegemony, Zelensky is merely a puppet in their plans
- Russian Deputy FM warns Russia and US on verge of 'open armed conflict'
- Russia's FSB busts Ukrainian terror plot to assassinate high-ranking Zaporozhye official
- Zakharova blasts EU chief Borrell, describes his thinking as 'colonialist mindset'
- Ukraine's much-anticipated 'counteroffensive' could end in disaster
- Former CIA officer says decision to drone attack Kremlin was made by the United States
- Can China checkmate the west in Ukraine?
- Germany revokes ex-chancellor Schröder's office privileges for his friendly relations with Russia, Putin
- Russian delegate attacked by Ukrainian member after snatching Ukrainian flag at event in Turkey
- Ukraine denies involvement after Russia alleges drone attack on the Kremlin
- UK Prime Minister makes stunning and brave admission that women do not have penises
- Judge dismisses Trump's $100 million lawsuit against The New York Times
- Biden to send 1,500 troops to border ahead of expected migrant surge he created
- US sells Taiwan 400 harpoon anti-ship missiles as US-Chinese tensions rise
- Michigan school ignores free speech to spare Biden supporters' feelings
- University accused of 'woke gobbledegook' after cutting the word 'woman' from its maternity leave policy - as MPs slam it for 'erasing' the experience of women
- Cal-Berkley University professor who lived her whole life as a Native American and used it to get prestigious jobs is actually WHITE
- 48% of Americans concerned about safety of their money, multiple bank stocks plunge rattling Wall Street
- Number of US farms in decline, average farm size increasing
- Serbia: eight killed in second mass shooting in days, President pledges to seize all firearms
- Huge explosion at Pemex oil and gas refinery plant in Texas
- The 'clash of civilizations' is already underway as the world resists Westernization
- Religious persecution: Biden HHS threatens to strip Catholic hospital of Medicare accreditation over sanctuary candle
- Nation's Report Card: Eighth grade civics and history test scores plummet after COVID-19
- 'Mass migration dumpster fire': New footage shows El Paso engulfed as Texas declares state of emergency
- NYT journalist Maureen Dowd accidentally reveals how journalism killed itself
- Freedom Convoy's Tamara Lich says Trudeau 'stomped' on Canadian unity, releases new book Hold the Line
- Fentanyl overdose deaths skyrocket 279% since 2016 amid nationwide drug crisis
- Texas man convicted of fatally shooting Black Lives Matter protester won't get new trial, judge rules
- It's a good thing for ordinary Americans if the US loses reserve currency status
- Was the Tucker "take down" a deep-state hit?
- Good riddance: St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner resigns, effective June 1
- Halt! Frenchman fails in EU escape attempt - Vehicle disabled at Poland-Russia border
- Best of the Web: America's obsession with DEI Is sabotaging our medical schools
- New megalithic monument discovered in heart of Andalusia in southern Spain - 5,000-year-old secret
- Sunken 19th century quarantine hospital and cemetery found off Florida Keys
- DNA recovered from 20,000-year-old pendant found in Denisovan cave belonged to woman
- Periods of prolonged droughts caused downfall of Indus megacities
- The 6,000-year-old settlement found on island of Corsica
- Egyptian child mummies reveal high prevalence of anemia
- The Ukraine Crisis in context: Brzezinski's grand chessboard in the 21st Century
- Ancient DNA upends European prehistory: Genes reveal striking diversity within similar ice age cultures
- 'Deep and diversified history of humans on Tibetan Plateau' revealed by genomic study
- Frequent fires struck Antarctica during the age of dinosaurs, 75 million years ago
- Modern-day Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish people have Pictish ancestry
- Roman military camps in desert found by archaeologists using Google Earth
- Norse colonists imported timber from North America to Greenland
- 1800-year-old ritual mask uncovered in Osaka Prefecture
- Fossilized soot provides insight into history of Nerja cave, occupied by humans for 41,000 years
- Astral Magic: The occult religion of modern cosmology
- Two mass extinctions occurred alongside massive volcanic eruptions 260 million years ago, new research reveals
- Ex-Russian counterspy chief reveals how Hitler tried to assassinate Stalin
- How the English once planned to seize the Russian North
- Scientists solve mystery of how the Mayan calendar works
- Astronomers capture rarely-seen moment of dying star eating Jupiter-sized planet
- Ancient bacteria genome reconstructed from Neanderthal tooth plaque
- On the trail of a mysterious force in space
- Brain activity decoder can reveal stories in people's minds
- Saturn exhibits behavior never seen before in our solar system: 'Hiding in plain view for 40 years'
- Seconds before you die activity in the brain and heart increases, new research reveals
- Astronomers solve the 60-year mystery of quasars - the most powerful objects in the Universe
- Clouds carry drug-resistant bacteria across distances: Study
- A blinking fish reveals clues as to how our ancestors evolved from water to land
- Has China just finalised the world's first hyperloop destinations?
- UAE fly-by produces first up-close images of Mars's little-known moon Deimos
- Asteroid Phaeton's comet-like tail is not made of dust, solar observatories reveal
- Grambank shows the diversity of the world's languages
- Photosynthesis doesn't work exactly like we thought it did, accidental discovery reveals
- 19,000 previously unknown undersea volcanoes revealed by satellite data
- Boeing engineers break world record for paper airplane design: Unit flew nearly 290 ft
- SpaceX's first Starship orbital launch attempt ends in dramatic "unexpected rapid disassembly"
- Don't blame the cows: New study finds methane isn't warming the Earth
- NASA's enigmatic green lasers spotted by Japanese astronomer
- James Webb telescope keeps finding galaxies that shouldn't exist
- Snow, extreme heat cause Mississippi River to overflow flooding towns
- Heavy downpours cause flooding, damage in South Korea - 17 inches of rain in an evening
- Fire and floods across western Canada force evacuations
- Avalanche in Denali National Park, Alaska, kills parks employee
- Horror as boy, 2, mauled to death by family's German Shepherd in Costa Rica
- Lightning strike kills two motorcyclists in Balochistan, Pakistan
- Rare tornado strikes Los Angeles County, buildings damaged
- Fish from the twilight zone are washing up on Oregon beaches and no one knows why
- DR Congo - Dozens feared dead after floods cause "Immeasurable Damage" in South Kivu
- For Western ranchers, harsh weather has meant brutal losses during prime calving season
- More than 1,000 evacuated as Guatemala volcano erupts
- 9-month-old killed, woman seriously injured in dog attack in Waterloo, Iowa
- Davis sets an all-time West Virginia record for May snowfall - 20 inches in 3 days
- Shallow 6.2 Magnitude earthquake hits Japan
- Lightning strikes claim 340 lives in 13 months across Bangladesh
- Lightning strike kills 2 farmers in Odisha, India
- 3 bodies found after 6 go missing in Nepal avalanche
- Snow-laden Sierra gets more snow halfway through spring, up to 15 inches in 48 hours
- Evacuations and rescues after floods in Emilia Romagna, Italy - 2 dead after "Unprecedented" floods - 7 inches of rain in 24 hours (UPDATE)
- Deadly floods and landslides in 3 districts of Uganda - at least 6 dead
- Meteor fireball over Florida and Georgia on May 3
- Fireball crossing Western Australian sky on May 2 likely a 10cm meteor, astronomer says
- Meteor fireball over Florida and the Carolinas on May 1
- Meteor fireball spotted in Mexico skies on April 28
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (April 23)
- Suspected meteor fireball behind loud boom heard in Central Indiana on April 21, officials say
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on April 20
- Flash of flight seen above Kyiv likely meteorite, not Russian attack or NASA satellite
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on April 19
- Meteor fireball illuminates night sky in Port St. Lucie, Florida on April 7
- Meteor fireball over Toledo, Spain (April 17)
- Meteor fireball over northwest Europe on April 18
- Meteor fireball over northwest Europe on April 17
- Meteor fireball over UK on April 17
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Israel, residents report hearing sonic boom on April 15
- NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on April 11
- Meteor fireball over UK on April 10
- Meteor fireball over Spain on April 5
- Meteor fireball over France, UK and nearby countries on April 3
- The scam that spins '95% vaccine efficacy' from a placebo
- After years-long pandemic mandates, German Health Ministry admit they have no idea whether or to what degree masks prevent SARS-2 infection at all
- Best of the Web: US approves 1st vaccine for RSV after decades of attempts, Pfizer wants to inject pregnant women to 'protect' newborns
- Meat is crucial for human health, scientists warn
- Mysterious outbreak of brain infections in Nevada kids, doctors believe it's linked to lockdowns
- The TGA grants approval for full registration to Moderna's Covid vaccine
- This largely unknown psychological phenomenon may be driving men to become trans, experts say
- Face masks may raise risk of stillbirths, testicular dysfunction and cognitive decline due to build-up of carbon dioxide, study warns
- Vaccine injuries have become the dominant theme of German reporting on the mRNA jabs
- Covid vaccines must be suspended and a full inquiry launched into how they were approved, say experts
- Best of the Web: Hunger Profiteers, Granny Killers and Skin-Deep Morality
- The $5 Covid-19 treatment that could have helped save thousands of lives
- 45 times as many deaths after COVID shots in just 2 years compared with all flu vaccine-related deaths since 1990, data show
- Biden to spend $5 billion on new Coronavirus vaccine initiative supported by Gates, Fauci and Republican lawmakers
- Study shows 4.2 percent of Pfizer COVID vaccine batches made up most adverse events, raising serious concerns
- How could they call the vax 'safe' with doubled pregnancy loss rates, raised fetal abnormality rates and concentration of lipid nanoparticles in ovaries?
- Parkinson's researchers discover disease biomarker in key breakthrough
- First human death from H3N8 bird flu recorded in China, WHO claims
- The mRNA platform: What it is, what it means
- Switzerland stops recommending COVID-19 vaccination
- Einstein researchers discover how long-lasting memories form in the brain
- Don't live in your head
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Knee-deep in the Weird: Science, the Paranormal, and Popular Belief
- State Covid propaganda destroyed public's ability to consent to vaccines - Chairman of UK Council for Psychotherapy
- Mind, matter and the danger of subjectivism
- A Unifying Theory of Evil
- Scientific American: Social bullying is the best motivator for green behaviour
- A new theory of embodied consciousness - Consciousness begins with feeling, not thinking
- A researcher studied the most common last words of suicidal men
- Inside the 'Gateway Process,' the CIA's quest to decode consciousness and unlock time travel
- Best of the Web: Forbidden Science
- Welcome to the age of average
- Obstacles to gratitude and its life-changing power
- The win condition: Rethinking one's online life
- Towards building the American lyceum
- Flashback: Reaching for the Mark of the Beast
- Why the mental health of liberal girls sank first and fastest
- Amber Heards all the way down
- Why is everyone so messed up? Carl Jung explains neurosis
- How consciousness in animals could be researched
- Infamous Oregon bigfoot footage stabilized using AI
- Texas cattle that died mysteriously had their tongues removed
- Pentagon official published paper suggesting UFO sightings could be probes from an alien mothership
- Pentagon says US military drone spotted UFO over Middle East
- Pentagon officials suggest alien mothership in our solar system could send mini probes to Earth
- Trucker's dashcam video records creepy ghost-like figure on Arizona highway
- Hundreds of UFO sightings in Southwestern Ontario since the 1990s
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- How Ireland is celebrating the king's coronation
- Parents who raised kids on Disney movies about rebelling against parents not sure why kids are rebelling against their parents
- With Vice News closing, White House will have to lie to public directly
- Unemployed guy's basement selfie video crushes Fox News in primetime ratings
- Fox News fires the only reason people watch Fox News
- Biden warning: Raise debt ceiling or we might default on our obligations to Ukraine
- Bud Light smooths things over with new ad featuring drag queen waving American flag
- Parents just relieved teen who came home drunk wasn't drinking Bud Light
- Drunk Irishmen say they understood Biden's Dublin speech perfectly
- Democrats throw biggest-ever fundraiser for Trump campaign
- People with functional taste buds continue decades-long boycott of Bud Light
- Sick of same old crime and violence, Chicago tries electing a Democrat this time
- Ultimate marketing: Beverage pretending to be beer runs ad featuring man pretending to be woman
- Zelensky disappointed to learn Orlando Bloom not actually a fearsome elf warrior
- Kanye West changes his mind about Jewish people
- Parrot's big mouth gets Indian men life sentences
- Government demands TikTok stop spying on Americans: 'That's our job'
- Biden assures Americans their bank deposits are safe in Ukraine
- Manhattan DA Bragg announces plan to get Trump elected in 2024
- Hilarious! Elon Musk triggers angry old man Olbermann with tweet
Quote of the Day
"Neither brutality, nor cruelty nor torture will ever bring me to ask for mercy, for I prefer to die with my head unbowed."
The first, and last, democratically-elected leader of the Congo, before he was beaten to death by CIA agents just 6 months later, in January 1961
Recent Comments
It seems Walensky isn't the only person resigning from her administrative post: 'The Hellscape of the Administrative State' "Why don't they love...
Differing opinions are bound to make some people uncomfortable Good. So fucking what. It’s not a crime to make someone uncomfortable, or some of...
Added bonus (for the globalists), is that J. Edgar Hoover of the notorious FBI moves down further in the search results, replaced by a more useful...
The CIA and FBI are not a swamp; they are a cesspool of corruption.
They are accusing Hoover of being a 'pretendian,' or a white person who falsely claims to have Indigenous ancestry in order to profit. So what,...