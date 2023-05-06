Earth Changes
Rare tornado strikes Los Angeles County, buildings damaged
Yahoo! News
Sat, 06 May 2023 08:52 UTC
FOX Weather correspondent Max Gorden said the roof from a behavioral health service building in Carson, California came off from a EF-0 tornado. This is the second tornado to hit Los Angeles County this year.
Quote of the Day
"Neither brutality, nor cruelty nor torture will ever bring me to ask for mercy, for I prefer to die with my head unbowed."
The first, and last, democratically-elected leader of the Congo, before he was beaten to death by CIA agents just 6 months later, in January 1961
Recent Comments
China will not lose any sleep about whether the Czech republic wishes to be a part of the new multipolar world or not as China will simply focus...
Meanwhile, in other parts of UK [Link] Soooo much safer without guns 👌
' T he events of September 11, 2001, when America was attacked by a strange and seemingly unknown enemy, caused a shock.' LOL
I believe that I made a post on the 22nd April, where I mentioned the following, " the kind never witnessed before" . We had thunderstorms here in...
Sleeping giant? Looks more like the base of a petrified tree ;)
We had thunderstorms here in West Yorkshire yesterday and I remember commenting to my partner that the base of the approaching storms looked as if they could drop tornadoes down, they looked so very turbulent.
Tornadoes will I believe be very much part of weather events moving forward.