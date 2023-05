© Werner Siemens Foundation, Felix Wey



Microbial DNA preserved in the teeth of ancient humans and Neanderthals has been used to reconstruct molecules produced by ancient bacteria. The approach could help us discover new antibiotics or other useful molecules in microbes that may have gone extinct thousands of years ago.The search for unknown microbes might normally send researchers to tropical islands or hydrothermal vents. Pierre Stallforth at Friedrich Schiller University Jena in Germany and his colleagues went hunting back in time. TheyThe ancient DNA came fragmented in millions of short, often degraded, sequences. Assembling these into sufficiently complete genomes is a "multidimensional jigsaw puzzle", says Stallforth., according to the researchers.Many microbial genomes have been at least partially reconstructed from ancient DNA, but the researchers went a step further with these ones.The researchers dubbed the resulting molecules "paleofurans". Comparisons of the genes used to make paleofurans to genes in modern Chlorobium, says Stallforth. "We found a simple natural product."While the paleofurans aren't likely to have useful applications themselves, Hendrik Poinar at McMaster University in Canada says they provide proof of concept that ancient microbial diversity can be used to discover new molecules that might be useful as antibiotics or for other purposes he says. "So we aren't seeing today what existed in deeper time."But Claudiu Supuran at the University of Florence in Italy is sceptical that going back in time is the best way to discover revolutionary new molecules. "There are so many possibilities of genome mining and engineering strategies for organisms living nowadays."