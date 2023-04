© Emile Holmewood



Putrid foods in the diets of Indigenous peoples

Early hominids may have scavenged rotten meat

Neandertals may have hunted animals for fat

Neandertals probably carb-loaded

Paleo cuisine was tasty

soaked, a way to dilute poisons in seeds

In a book about his travels in Africa published in 1907, British explorer Arnold Henry Savage Landor recounted witnessing an impromptu meal that his companions relished but that he found unimaginably revolting.As he coasted down a river in the Congo Basin with several local hunter-gatherers, a dead rodent floated near their canoe. Its decomposing body had bloated to the size of a small pig.Stench from the swollen corpse left Landor gasping for breath. Unable to speak, he tried to signal his companions to steer the canoe away from the fetid creature. Instead, they hauled the supersize rodent aboard and ate it."The odour when they dug their knives into it was enough to kill the strongest of men," Landor wrote. "When I recovered, my admiration for the digestive powers of these people was intense. They were smacking their lips and they said the [rodent] had provided most excellent eating."Starting in the 1500s, European and then later American explorers, traders, missionaries, government officials and others who lived amongDescriptions of these practices, which, aren't likely to inspire any new Food Network shows or cookbooks from celebrity chefs.Case in point:After slicing open animals' midsections, both adults and children climbed into massive, rotting body cavities to remove meat and fat.Or consider thatBut such accounts provide a valuable window into a way of life that existed long before Western industrialization and the war against germs went global, says anthropological archaeologist John Speth of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Intriguingly,Many travelers such as Landor considered such eating habits to be "disgusting." But "a gold mine of ethnohistorical accounts makes it clear that the revulsion Westerners feel toward putrid meat and maggots is not hardwired in our genome but is instead culturally learned," Speth says.This dietary revelation also challenges an influential scientific idea that cooking originated among our ancient relatives as a way to make meat more digestible, thus providing a rich calorie source for brain growth in the Homo genus. It's possible, Speth argues, that Stone Age hominids such as Neandertals first used cooking for certain plants that, when heated, provided an energy-boosting, carbohydrate punch to the diet. Animals held packets of fat and protein that, after decay set in, rounded out nutritional needs without needing to be heated.Speth's curiosity about a human taste for putrid meat was originally piqued by present-day hunter-gatherers in polar regions.Fermented fish heads, also known as. Fish heads the consistency of hard ice cream are then unearthed and eaten whole.Speth has suspected for several decades that consumption of fermented and putrid meat, fish, fat and internal organs has a long and probably ancient history among northern Indigenous groups. Consulting mainly online sources such as Google Scholar and universities' digital library catalogs, he found manyhad all been fair game. Speth reported much of this evidence in 2017 in PaleoAnthropology.In one recorded incident from late-1800s Greenland, a well-intentioned hunter brought what he had claimed in advance was excellent food to a team led by American explorer Robert Peary. A stench filled the air as the hunter approached Peary's vessel carrying a rotting seal dripping with maggots. The Greenlander had found the seal where a local group had buried it, possibly a couple of years earlier, so that the body could reach a state of tasty decomposition. Peary ordered the man to keep the reeking seal off his boat.Miffed at this unexpected rejection, the hunter "told us that the more decayed the seal the finer the eating, and he could not understand why we should object," Peary's wife wrote of the encounter.Even in temperate and tropical areas, where animal bodies decompose within hours or days, Indigenous peoples have appreciated rot as much as Peary's seal-delivery man did. Speth and anthropological archaeologist Eugène Morin of Trent University in Peterborough, Canada, described some of those obscure ethnohistorical accounts last October in PaleoAnthropology.These accounts undermine some of scientists' food-related sacred cows, Speth says. For instance,, Speth suspects. Indigenous peoples encountered a variety of microorganisms from infancy on, unlike people today who grow up in sanitized settings. Early exposures to pathogens may have prompted the development of an array of gut microbes and immune responses that protected against potential harms of ingesting putrid meat.That idea requires further investigation; little is known about the bacterial makeup of rotten meat eaten by traditional groups or of their gut microbiomes. ButGiven the ethnohistorical evidence, hominids living 3 million years ago or more could have scavenged meat from decomposing carcasses, even without stone tools for hunting or butchery, and eaten their raw haul safely long before fire was used for cooking, Speth contends."Recognizing that eating rotten meat is possible, even without fire, highlights how easy it would have been to incorporate scavenged food into the diet long before our ancestors learned to hunt or process [meat] with stone tools," says paleoanthropologist Jessica Thompson of Yale University.Thompson and colleagues suggested in Current Anthropology in 2019 that. That conclusion, stemming from a review of fossil and archaeological evidence, challenged a common assumption that early hominids — whether as hunters or scavengers — primarily ate meat off the bone.Certainly, ancient hominids were eating more than just the meaty steaks we think of today, says archaeologist Manuel Domínguez-Rodrigo of Rice University in Houston. In East Africa's Olduvai Gorge,"But Speth's argument about eating putrid carcasses is very speculative and untestable," Domínguez-Rodrigo says.Untangling whether ancient hominids truly had a taste for rot will require research that spans many fields, including microbiology, genetics and food science, Speth says.But if his contention holds up, it suggests that ancient cooks were not turning out meat dishes. Instead, Speth speculates, cooking's primary value at first lay in making starchy and oily plants softer, more chewable and easily digestible. Edible plants contain carbohydrates, sugar molecules that can be converted to energy in the body. Heating over a fire converts starch in tubers and other plants to glucose, a vital energy source for the body and brain.Crushing or grinding of plants might have yielded at least some of those energy benefits to hungry hominids who lacked the ability to light fires.Despite their nutritional benefits,. It doesn't help that plants preserve poorly at archaeological sites.Neandertals, in particular, have a long-standing reputation as plant shunners. Popular opinion views Neandertals as burly, shaggy individuals who huddled around fires chomping on mammoth steaks.That's not far from an influential scientific view of what Neandertals ate , several research teams have concluded over nearly the last 30 years.But consuming that much protein from meat, especially from cuts above the front and hind limbs now referred to as steaks, would have been a recipe for nutritional disaster, Speth argues.This form of malnutrition is known as rabbit starvation. Evidence indicates that people can safely consume between about 25 and 35 percent of daily calories as protein, Speth says. Above that threshold, several investigations have indicated that the liver becomes unable to break down chemical wastes from ingested proteins, which then accumulate in the blood and contribute to rabbit starvation. Limits to the amount of daily protein that can be safely consumed meant thatand carbohydrates from plants to fulfill daily calorie and other nutritional needs.Modern "Paleo diets" emphasize eating lean meats, fruits and vegetables.But that omits what past and present Indigenous peoples most wanted from animal carcasses.Western explorers noted that the. Chyme provided at least a side course of plant carbohydrates. subsisted on a fat- and chyme-supplemented diet (SN Online: 10/11/13), Speth contends., ethnographic studies show.If Neandertals followed that playbook, eating putrid foods might explain why their bones carry a carnivore-like nitrogen signature, Speth suggests.kept at a University of Tennessee research facility in Knoxville called the Body Farm tested that possibility. Biological anthropologist Melanie Beasley, now at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.,Tissue from those bodies served as a stand-in for animal meat consumed by Neandertals. Human flesh is an imperfect substitute for, say, reindeer or elephant carcasses. But Beasley's findingsPaleobiologist Kimberly Foecke of George Washington University in Washington, D.C., has(SN: 1/2/19).Like arctic hunters did a few hundred years ago, Neandertals may have eaten putrid meat and fish studded with maggots, Speth says. ThatBut Neandertal dining habits are poorly understood., say archaeologist Sabine Gaudzinski-Windheuser of Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz in Germany and colleagues.In a study reported February 1 in Science Advances, her group analyzed patterns of stone-tool incisions on bones of at least 57 elephants from 27 spots near an ancient lake basin where Neandertals lit campfires and constructed shelters (SN: 1/29/22, p. 8).Lean meat from elephants would have been eaten in smaller quantities to avoid rabbit starvation, the researchers argue.Further research needs to examine whether the Neandertals cooked elephant meat or boiled the bones to extract nutritious grease, Speth says. Mealtime options would have expanded for hominids who could not only consume putrid meat and fat but also heat animal parts over fires, he suspects.Neandertals who hunted elephants must also have eaten a variety of plants to meet their considerable energy requirements, says Gaudzinski-Windheuser. ButBetter evidence of Neandertals' plant preferences comes from sites in warm Mediterranean and Middle Eastern settings.(SN: 3/27/21, p. 32).Neandertals in a range of environments must have consumed lots of starchy plants, argues archaeologist Karen Hardy of the University of Glasgow in Scotland. EvenNeandertals could also have obtained starchy carbs from the edible, inner bark of many trees and from seaweed along coastlines.Cooking, as suggested by Speth, would have greatly increased the nutritional value of plants, Hardy says. Not so for rotten meat and fat, though Neandertals such as those at Neumark-Nord may have cooked what they gleaned from fresh elephant remains.There is direct evidence that Neandertals munched on plants. Microscopic remnants of edible and medicinal plants have been found in the tartar on Neandertal teeth (SN: 4/1/17, p. 16), Hardy says. Carbohydrate-fueled energy helped to maintain large brains, enable strenuous physical activity and ensure healthy pregnancies for both Neandertals and ancient Homo sapiens, Hardy concludes in the January 2022 Journal of Human Evolution. (Researchers disagree over whether Neandertals, which lived from around 400,000 to 40,000 years ago, were a variant of H. sapiens or a separate species.)Like Hardy, Speth suspects that plants provided a large share of the energy and nutrients Stone Age folks needed. Plants represented a more predictable, readily available food source than hunted or scavenged meat and fat, he contends.Plants also offered Neandertals and, Hardy says — a chance to stretch their taste buds and cook up tangy meals., a recent investigation suggests. In at least some places,, microscopic analyses show.Added ingredients included wild mustard, wild almonds, wild pistachio , archaeobotanist Ceren Kabukcu of the University of Liverpool in England and colleagues reported last November in Antiquity., Kabukcu says.These new findings "suggest that cuisine, or the combination of different ingredients for pleasure, has a very long history indeed," says Hardy, who was not part of Kabukcu's team.There's a hefty dollop of irony in the possibility that original Paleo diets mixed what people in many societies today regard as gross-sounding portions of putrid meat and fat with vegetarian dishes that still seem appealing.