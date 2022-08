© Timothy Rowe / University of Texas at Austin.



Archaeologists have found butchered bones from a mother mammoth and her calf and signs of controlled fire at the Hartley locality, an open-air site on the Colorado Plateau in northern New Mexico, the United States.Recognizing early human occupation sites in the Americas traditionally rests on discovery of elaborately worked stone tools.The origins of this technology trace back to the ' Upper Paleolithic revolution ' in Europe approximately 45,000 years ago.Elaborate, stylized stone tools then spread from Europe into central Asia and Siberia and were later introduced into the Americas by ancestors of Native Americans about 16,000 years ago.The oldest evidence of Upper Paleolithic stone technology in the Americas is generally equated with arrival of the first humans.However,If true, the first arrival of humans was an event entirely separate from the introduction of Upper Paleolithic technology into the Americas."The Clovis culture , which dates to 16,000 years ago, left behind elaborate stone-wrought tools," said retired Texas State University Professor Mike Collins, who was not involved in the study."But, the evidence gets more subjective.""What we've got is amazing," said Professor Timothy Rowe, a paleontologist in the Jackson School of Geosciences at the University of Texas at Austin."It's not a charismatic site with a beautiful skeleton laid out on its side. It's all busted up. But that's what the story is."Among other finds, CT scans revealed"There really are only a couple efficient ways to skin a cat, so to speak. The butchering patterns are quite characteristic," Professor Rowe said.In addition, chemical analysis of the sediment surrounding the bones showed that, not a lightning strike or wildfire.The material also contained"The study adds to a growing body of evidence for pre-Clovis societies in North America while providing a toolkit that can help others find evidence that may have been otherwise overlooked," Professor Collins said. paper on the findings appears in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution._____Timothy B. Rowe et al. Human Occupation of the North American Colorado Plateau ∼37,000 Years Ago. Front. Ecol. Evol, published online July 7, 2022; doi: 10.3389/fevo.2022.903795