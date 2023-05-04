© Uganda Red Cross Society



Update, 03 May 2023:

Original report, 01 May 2023:

Early on 03 May 2023 the Uganda Red Cross Society reported at least 6 people died after heavy rain triggered landslides in Kisoro District in Western Uganda Region. Five members of the same family died when a landslide struck their home in Biizi village in Murora Sub-County. Another person died in a separate incident in Gihuyaga village, also in Murora Sub-County. One person was injured and taken to hospital.Heavy rain had triggered flooding and landslides in 3 districts of Uganda since 24 April 2023. Homes have been destroyed and at least 6 people have died, with 3 others reported missing.Uganda Red Cross and local media reported heavy rain caused flooding and landslides in Kasese, Mbale and Rukungiri districts.On 24 April one person died and 3 were reported missing after flooding from the overflowing Muhokya River in Muhokya Sub-county in Kasese District. The Kyanzutsu and Nyamwamba rivers also broke their banks around this time, damaging homes in Mahango and Kyanjuki.Uganda Red Cross reported 1 person died and 2 were injured after a landslide in Bughendero in Buhurira Sub-county in Kasese District on 01 May 2023. A home was severely damaged or destroyed and 7 family members were displaced.In Mbale District, one person died and several homes were damaged after floods in Bushikori parish on 26 April 2023. The Uganda Red Cross were to carry out further damage assessments.In Rukungiri District, 3 people died after flooding from the Rushaya River in Bwambara Sub-county on 29 April, according to local media reports. Around 7 others were also swept away by the floods but managed to survive.