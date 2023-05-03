Earth Changes
Boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh, India
India Today
Wed, 03 May 2023 13:04 UTC
The incident occurred on Tuesday when the canines attacked the victim, Ayaan, who was playing with his friends in Khana Gauntiya village.
The boy ran for his life as the stray dogs went after him. However, he fell down on the ground, following which the dogs pounced on him and attacked him.
Passers-by saw the boy being attacked by dogs and rescued him. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
PREVIOUS INSTANCES OF STRAY DOG ATTACKS
This is not the first time that stray dogs have attacked children in Bareilly.
Two months ago, a three-year-old girl died after she was mauled by stray dogs. She was playing outside her house when the canines pounced on her and dragged her for 150 metres, before killing her.
A similar attack took place in December last year when stray dogs suddenly attacked a 12-year-old boy called Golu, injuring him in the process in Mathurapur village in CB Ganj area.
Golu was playing with his friends near his house when seven to eight canines pounced on him and attacked him. He survived the attack and was rushed to a hospital after being rescued by locals.
Residents have expressed concerns about the stray dog menace in the city and have written to the district administration and municipal corporation several times. They alleged that no action had been taken so far.
Reader Comments
- Boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh, India
- With Vice News closing, White House will have to lie to public directly
- Unemployed guy's basement selfie video crushes Fox News in primetime ratings
- Fox News fires the only reason people watch Fox News
- Biden warning: Raise debt ceiling or we might default on our obligations to Ukraine
- Bud Light smooths things over with new ad featuring drag queen waving American flag
- Parents just relieved teen who came home drunk wasn't drinking Bud Light
- Drunk Irishmen say they understood Biden's Dublin speech perfectly
- Democrats throw biggest-ever fundraiser for Trump campaign
- People with functional taste buds continue decades-long boycott of Bud Light
- Sick of same old crime and violence, Chicago tries electing a Democrat this time
- Ultimate marketing: Beverage pretending to be beer runs ad featuring man pretending to be woman
- Zelensky disappointed to learn Orlando Bloom not actually a fearsome elf warrior
- Kanye West changes his mind about Jewish people
- Parrot's big mouth gets Indian men life sentences
- Government demands TikTok stop spying on Americans: 'That's our job'
- Biden assures Americans their bank deposits are safe in Ukraine
- Manhattan DA Bragg announces plan to get Trump elected in 2024
- Hilarious! Elon Musk triggers angry old man Olbermann with tweet
- Democrats warn that anyone watching unedited Jan 6 tapes could arrive at 'unapproved' conclusions
- UK says the Russians sank the Titanic
Quote of the Day
The power of accurate observation is frequently called cynicism by those who don't have it.
Recent Comments
Brain activity is measured using an fMRI scanner after extensive training of the decoder, in which the individual listens to hours of podcasts in...
CNN's recent "How Putin's 'cat's paw' sunk into Sudan" article or the Washington Post's "Russian mercenaries closely linked with Sudan's warring...
"How Putin's 'cat's paw' sunk into Sudan" should be “Lion’s Paw” 🤡💩🎪 What happened to the post WW ll False harbinger Fear Porn catapulted &...
Scientists Say Meat Is Crucial To The Human Diet - Warn Against Vegan 'Zealotry' [Link] Pro-vegan research tends to be funded by globalist...
This is pure virtue signaling, no substance to this whatsoever. Nancy sits at the dinner table with Paul discussing Nancy's work and Paul invests...