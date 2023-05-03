PREVIOUS INSTANCES OF STRAY DOG ATTACKS

A 12-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in CB Ganj area in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. A child was also injured in the attack.The incident occurred on Tuesday when the canines attacked the victim, Ayaan, who was playing with his friends in Khana Gauntiya village.The boy ran for his life as the stray dogs went after him. However, he fell down on the ground, following which the dogs pounced on him and attacked him.Passers-by saw the boy being attacked by dogs and rescued him. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.This is not the first time that stray dogs have attacked children in Bareilly.. She was playing outside her house when the canines pounced on her and dragged her for 150 metres, before killing her.A similar attack took place in December last year when stray dogs suddenly attacked a 12-year-old boy called Golu, injuring him in the process in Mathurapur village in CB Ganj area.Golu was playing with his friends near his house when seven to eight canines pounced on him and attacked him. He survived the attack and was rushed to a hospital after being rescued by locals.Residents have expressed concerns about the stray dog menace in the city and have written to the district administration and municipal corporation several times. They alleged that no action had been taken so far.