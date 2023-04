At a meeting with the Bucharest Nine (B9) member states, Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky urged caution regarding the support of NATO's expansion.he said as cited by the Hungarian Defense Ministry.he added.He continued to recallas he called for support to Western Balkans countries and stated that his country strengthens "the eastern wing of NATO" while allocating 2% of GDP for defense a year ahead of schedule.According to the defense minister,in the country as a result of the war in Ukraine and the influx of migrants.This comes after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktorsince he believes that only a strong national army can secure Hungary's security and since Europe cannot depend on US defense alone for protection.The Hungarian parliament urged the global community, in a new resolution adopted last month, to play a constructive role in reaching a peaceful settlement for the NATO-orchestrated war in Ukraine.130 lawmakers voted in favor of the resolution while 24 voted against it. 45 members chose to abstain."We express our commitment to peace. We expect everything from all members of the international community that they willthe resolution read., Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said back in November.