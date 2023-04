"Like other retailers, organized retail crime is a concern across our business. We're taking proactive measures to keep our teams and guests safe while deterring and preventing theft.



"These mitigation efforts include hiring additional security guards, adding third-party guard services at select locations, and using new technologies and tools to protect merchandise from being stolen."

"We are working with legislators, law enforcement, and retail industry partners to support public policy that would help achieve our goals of creating a safe environment in our stores and keeping our doors open in communities across the country."

A viral TikTok video shows a Target store in San Francisco,Footage of the store's interior posted to TikTok last week showed at least one aisle of cosmetics and toiletries under lock and key. The New York Post reported the store's "entire inventory is on lockdown." The store is located on Folsom StreetIn a statement to Fox News, a Target spokesperson said:The spokesperson continued:It comes as no surprise thatSome of these progressive initiatives, aimed at reforming policies in predominantly liberal urban areas, have had unintended consequences. For instance,Target may be hesitant to shutter its stores in San Francisco due to its commitment to progressive values. However, other retailers have had enough and have fled the metro area.