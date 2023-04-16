Fire in the Sky
Bright meteor fireball explodes over Israel, residents report hearing sonic boom
Israel National News
Sat, 15 Apr 2023 20:11 UTC
The bolide crossed the sky at a fast speed going northeast, and was seen for approximately three seconds before exploding. Many locals reported hearing a supersonic boom.
The Israeli Astronomical Association says it received reports of an explosion that was heard after the bolide was sighted. "We heard a boom like from a plane," commented one Facebook user on the association's post concerning the meteor.
Another Facebook user wrote: "It was heard well above Ramat Gan," "What a boom!" wrote another. Other users shared that they thought it was a missile or an Iron Dome interception.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Ukraine's FM threatens to hold France24 journalists accountable for simply reporting from Russian training camp, channel pulls story
- Italy's rampant debt hits historical high of €2.772 trillio, inflation at record high
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Israel, residents report hearing sonic boom
- Merit Over Identity: Dismantling DEI bureaucracies is the key to reviving American universities
- Blinken's visit to Vietnam will be a test for Hanoi-Moscow relations, China rejects offer of visit by Secretary of State
- Chaos ensues as man attacks Japan's PM with 'smoke bomb' just before speech
- How NATO states sponsored ICC prosecutor's Putin arrest warrant
- US Special Forces in Ukraine at embassy, official confirms, as Pentagon document leak probe heats up
- 'Stupid' Polish PM naive on NATO - Medvedev
- Global monetary experiment ends in a bloodbath - John Rubino
- Judge refuses to grant Jan. 6 Proud Boys defendants a mistrial
- "Burned Alive:" Explosion kills 18,000 cows in Texas
- Dem Rep. Ro Khanna calls for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign
- Parkinson's researchers discover disease biomarker in key breakthrough
- Bud Light execs reportedly scrambling to undo Dylan Mulvaney damage: 'It was a mistake'
- All Roads Lead to Beijing
- Hunter Biden's business partners, assistants visited White House over 80 times when Biden was VP
- 'The White Papers': Exclusive report challenges Ukrainian tactics used against Russia
- Pre-Hispanic ceremonial center with unknown characteristics was discovered in the Andes
- The coming war on China: the real target are the American people
- Ukraine's FM threatens to hold France24 journalists accountable for simply reporting from Russian training camp, channel pulls story
- Blinken's visit to Vietnam will be a test for Hanoi-Moscow relations, China rejects offer of visit by Secretary of State
- Chaos ensues as man attacks Japan's PM with 'smoke bomb' just before speech
- How NATO states sponsored ICC prosecutor's Putin arrest warrant
- US Special Forces in Ukraine at embassy, official confirms, as Pentagon document leak probe heats up
- 'Stupid' Polish PM naive on NATO - Medvedev
- Global monetary experiment ends in a bloodbath - John Rubino
- All Roads Lead to Beijing
- Hunter Biden's business partners, assistants visited White House over 80 times when Biden was VP
- 'The White Papers': Exclusive report challenges Ukrainian tactics used against Russia
- The coming war on China: the real target are the American people
- Donbass soldier: A chilling warning about where the Russia-Ukraine conflict can lead
- The IMF's punitive loan system makes struggling countries poorer, it must end
- Lavrov slams US bioweapon activities near Russia for creating 'very dangerous precedents' and the 'direct threat to public health'
- Waiting for the end of the world
- Disorder is the order of the day
- The US spied on its key allies. Will they finally resist?
- Trump giving deposition in New York as part of AG Letitia James' lawsuit
- Judge admonishes Fox lawyers over evidence gap in libel case
- Syria, Tunisia restore diplomatic ties after decade with appointment of new ambassador in Damascus
- Italy's rampant debt hits historical high of €2.772 trillio, inflation at record high
- Merit Over Identity: Dismantling DEI bureaucracies is the key to reviving American universities
- Judge refuses to grant Jan. 6 Proud Boys defendants a mistrial
- "Burned Alive:" Explosion kills 18,000 cows in Texas
- Dem Rep. Ro Khanna calls for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign
- Bud Light execs reportedly scrambling to undo Dylan Mulvaney damage: 'It was a mistake'
- Best of the Web: The Netherlands makes it legal to euthanise terminally-ill children aged as young as 12 at their parents' request
- Protests flare across France after Council's rules in favour of pension reform
- Ukrainians question why they are fighting in Donbass town - Bild
- Tantrum: NPR rage-quits Twitter over having its 'credibility' undermined by Elon Musk's platform
- Corporate Equality Index (CEI): Why brands risk going broke to look woke
- Mayor Adams and NYPD unveil dystopian robot dog to fight crime
- Kiev votes to name street after WW2 Waffen-SS commander
- Ukrainian regions ban largest Christian church
- Hundreds of thousands continue protests and strikes in France against govt, storm HQ of luxury goods company
- Israeli flag burned, fireworks set off, at basketball game in Greece
- Alleged mastermind behind military blogger's murder identified
- Musk announces new Twitter monetization tool
- Musk pushes Twitter into finance
- Texas dairy farm explosion kills 18,000 cattle: cause still undetermined
- Pre-Hispanic ceremonial center with unknown characteristics was discovered in the Andes
- A sanctuary for Mithras discovered in Germany
- The end of the world system
- 16th century Benin Bronzes crafted of metal from mines in western Germany
- The truth about Tibet and her liberation from slavery
- Best of the Web: 'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
- New Testament: Fragment of 1,750-year-old translation discovered
- The geopolitics of the color revolutions
- St Bartholomew and flaying
- How Barack Obama Bombed the "Paris of Africa" into a Hell Hole of Murder, Slave Trade, Sex Trafficking and Mass Starvation
- Medieval writings on lunar eclipses may help date volcanic eruptions
- Vikings brought animals to England as early as the year 873
- Flashback Best of the Web: Edward M. Kennedy address at the public memorial service for Robert F. Kennedy
- Spreading Democracy, the American Way
- The links between the British Royal Family and the slave trade
- First direct evidence of drug use as part of Bronze Age ritual ceremonies in Europe
- 170,000 years ago in Africa ancient humans cooked and ate giant land snails, new study suggests
- How old is Gobekli Tepe? (updated)
- Ukraine 2014: The tipping point of terror
- Millenniums-old tiger-patterned ritual weapon unearthed in east China
- Mercury's magnificent comet-like tail caught on camera
- Warm liquid spewing from Oregon seafloor comes from Cascadia fault, could offer clues to earthquake hazards
- African bird's intricate feather design inspires new ways to store water
- Scientists discover why hibernating bears don't get blood clots
- New type of superconductor discovered
- Double-slit experiment that proved the wave nature of light explored in time
- Even more mammoth devolution
- Dazzlingly detailed photo of a record sized solar tornado '14 Earths tall'
- Physicists discover that gravity can create light
- Three species of extremely primitive spider discovered in China
- Zombie no more: The unbelievable comeback of analog computing
- Does Earth have a new Quasi-Moon?
- NASA's Webb scores another ringed world with new image of Uranus
- Hubble spots possible runaway black hole creating a trail of stars
- A mini-heart in a Petri dish
- Record set as scientists observe fish at more than 27,000ft off the coast of Japan
- Twitter reveals some of its source code, including its recommendation algorithm
- Bits of Saturn's rings are falling onto the planet and heating it up, new study suggests
- Earth's anisotropic inner core structure driven by dipole geomagnetic field
- Plants scream when stressed or hurt — they're 'rather noisy': study
- Tanzania - Floods destroy homes in 3 regions, 7 fatalities reported
- 4 dogs fatally maul man who was caring for them in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota
- Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia
- Italy: 3 killed after avalanche near French border
- 1 dead, 3 injured in avalanche in northwestern British Columbia
- Giant avalanche kills 3 sherpa climbers on Mount Everest, Nepal
- Mauna Kea's summit gets a springtime dusting of snow in Hawaii
- Five-year-old boy dies after being attacked by dogs in South Africa
- Flash floods in south Florida after 25.9 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Mt. Shiveluch volcano eruption triggers 'red alert' over Kamchatka Penninsula
- Woman dies after pack of dogs attack her outdoors in McCreary County, Kentucky
- Shallow earthquake off British Columbia coast measuring magnitude 6
- Iran - 3 killed, hundreds displaced after floods in North West
- Heavy rains, floods hit Iraq
- In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow
- Dozens of dead stingrays found on Brazil Beach
- Lightning strike claims lives of two siblings in Ghana
- Flash flooding hits the streets of Miami, Florida
- California superbloom: Unprecedented winter storms sees abundance of wildflowers spring up
- Alarming video shows 1,050ft sinkhole swallowing cars and telephone poles as it continues to grow in Daisetta, Texas
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Israel, residents report hearing sonic boom
- NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on April 11
- Meteor fireball over UK on April 10
- Meteor fireball over Spain on April 5
- Meteor fireball over France, UK and nearby countries on April 3
- Meteorite fall in Toledo, Spain (April 2)
- Meteor fireball over Quebec on March 31
- Best of the Web: Night turned into day by bright meteor fireball over Beijing, China on March 27
- Bolide over the Mediterranean Sea (March 24)
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (March 21)
- Meteor fireball over the Dakotas and Minnesota on March 23
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and Texas on March 23
- Stunning bolide over south of Spain (March 21)
- Meteor fireball explodes three times over Hungary on March 18
- Meteor fireball over Puerto Rico on March 20
- Meteor fireball over Spain (March 18)
- Meteor fireball over Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada on March 18
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (March 14)
- Meteor fireball over Louisiana and other states on March 15
- Parkinson's researchers discover disease biomarker in key breakthrough
- First human death from H3N8 bird flu recorded in China, WHO claims
- The mRNA platform: What it is, what it means
- Switzerland stops recommending COVID-19 vaccination
- Were masks in hospitals a waste of time? Hated NHS policy made 'no difference' to Covid infection rates, study finds
- Rotten meat may have been a staple of the original Paleo diet
- WHO reveals 'staggering' infertility statistics
- How many deaths were caused by the covid vaccines?
- Killer plant fungus Chondrostereum purpureum infects man in India in 'world-first case'
- COVID-19 not responsible for "explosion" in heart deaths. Major autopsy study shows "must be the vaccine"
- Expert calls for vitamin B test on dementia patients following meta-analysis showing supplementation is three-times as effective as any drug
- Dozens of families damaged by AstraZeneca jab launch legal fight
- Myocarditis spiked 130% in US military in 2021, new data show
- Vaccine-makers prep bird flu shot for humans 'just in case'
- Pfizer, CDC withheld evidence of myocarditis after COVID shots, new documents reveal
- Polio outbreak in Burundi caused by oral vaccine - ABC News
- Did the ivermectin ban cost lives?
- Report linking fluoride to lower IQ in children made public after CDC, HHS tried to block it
- Broken Science Initiative
- Increased mortality in children and adolescents between 2019-2020: Researchers ignore global lockdowns, blame drugs, guns and cars
- A researcher studied the most common last words of suicidal men
- Inside the 'Gateway Process,' the CIA's quest to decode consciousness and unlock time travel
- Best of the Web: Forbidden Science
- Welcome to the age of average
- Obstacles to gratitude and its life-changing power
- The win condition: Rethinking one's online life
- Towards building the American lyceum
- Flashback: Reaching for the Mark of the Beast
- Why the mental health of liberal girls sank first and fastest
- Amber Heards all the way down
- Why is everyone so messed up? Carl Jung explains neurosis
- How consciousness in animals could be researched
- The essence of evil
- Mental jigsaw - How AI carves out space in your brain
- The spirit has left us
- What is the Longhouse?
- A history of lost adventure: On the tragic death of the boys' adventure novel
- Neurologists offer explanation for political polarization in societies
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Diversity
- Best of the Web: Tonic Intersectionality
- Pentagon officials suggest alien mothership in our solar system could send mini probes to Earth
- Trucker's dashcam video records creepy ghost-like figure on Arizona highway
- Hundreds of UFO sightings in Southwestern Ontario since the 1990s
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Parents just relieved teen who came home drunk wasn't drinking Bud Light
- Drunk Irishmen say they understood Biden's Dublin speech perfectly
- Democrats throw biggest-ever fundraiser for Trump campaign
- People with functional taste buds continue decades-long boycott of Bud Light
- Sick of same old crime and violence, Chicago tries electing a Democrat this time
- Ultimate marketing: Beverage pretending to be beer runs ad featuring man pretending to be woman
- Zelensky disappointed to learn Orlando Bloom not actually a fearsome elf warrior
- Kanye West changes his mind about Jewish people
- Parrot's big mouth gets Indian men life sentences
- Government demands TikTok stop spying on Americans: 'That's our job'
- Biden assures Americans their bank deposits are safe in Ukraine
- Manhattan DA Bragg announces plan to get Trump elected in 2024
- Hilarious! Elon Musk triggers angry old man Olbermann with tweet
- Democrats warn that anyone watching unedited Jan 6 tapes could arrive at 'unapproved' conclusions
- UK says the Russians sank the Titanic
- Desperate King Charles to ask The Wolfe Tones to play at his coronation
- For convenience, Treasury Secretary Yellen gives Zelensky own key to US Treasury
- Man regrets transitioning to woman after seeing line for restroom
- Southern California covered in 6 feet of Global Warming
- CNN's rating for 'This Morning' jumped 5% without Don Lemon: report
Go East, young man
Quote of the Day
All great truths begin as blasphemies.
- George Bernard Shaw
Recent Comments
$$$ What else is NEW??! + what's with Berlusconi?? AND. What's new in the US? Another train wreck in Maine.
Lol - Clown World Circus Shit Show of the absurd 🤡💩🎪 PRIGOZHIN HAS SPECIAL MESSAGE FOR EUROPE [Link] :P Lmbo
My dear you have asked the question of questions in our time, it would devote a plethora of books on the intricate dealings of mind manipulation....
'Share your memes.' [Link] (Biden, Dalai Lama, President of Taiwan)
Here is how I picture Blinkin arriving in Viet Nam... [Link]
Comment: Footage of the fireball:
Another video can be found on Jpost here.