Locals are reporting that a bright "bolide" meteor was sighted over Israel.The bolide crossed the sky at a fast speed going northeast, and. Many locals reported hearing a supersonic boom.The Israeli Astronomical Association says it received reports of an explosion that was heard after the bolide was sighted.commented one Facebook user on the association's post concerning the meteor.Another Facebook user wrote: "It was heard well above Ramat Gan," "What a boom!" wrote another. Other users shared that they thought it was a missile or an Iron Dome interception.