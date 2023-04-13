The name of the woman killed by a pack of dogs in Kentucky has been released.The McCreary County sheriff says the victim has been identified as 61-year-old Wilma Lee Ridner.According to the sheriff, the attack happened early Wednesday morning on Slab Vanover Road, which is off Highway 90 west of Cumberland Falls.The sheriff's office is still investigating what led to the attack, but the sheriff says Ridner lived in that area and the attack happened outdoors.We're told the dogs did not belong to Ridner.The sheriff says four of the dogs have been caught, but authorities are still looking for two other dogs believed to be involved.Animal control officials say Kentucky law and McCreary County ordinance do require dogs to be either in a fence, on a 20-foot tether/leash and dogs are not allowed to "run loose."No charges have been filed at this point, but the sheriff says the investigation is ongoing.