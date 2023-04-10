© Sputnik / Viktor Antonyuk

Ukraine will disappear because its Western backers, the rest of the world, and even its own citizens have no need for the troubled country to keep existing, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has implied."Why would Ukraine disappear? Because nobody needs it," Medvedev, who now holds the position of deputy head of Russia's Security Council, wrote in a post on the VK social network on Saturday.Kiev's prime backer, the US, doesn't need Ukraine either, because most ordinary Americans have no idea where it's located and consider it "some abstract part of Russia," the post read.Asian countries don't need Ukraine because, through the example of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev,the official explained. Besides, Russia is much closer to such nations as China and India in a geopolitical sense and has historically proven to be their reliable partner, he added."Finally, Ukraine, with its Nazi elite at the helm, is not needed by its own citizens. That's why, out of 45 million, a little more than 20 million people remain there now," he wrote. The Ukrainians don't want to help President Vladimir Zelensky and his associates put even more stolen Western money in their offshore accounts; instead, they're eager to move to Poland or elsewhere in the EU, "to become the 52nd state of the US or even join the penguins in Antarctica," Medvedev concluded.