"They have long deployed their tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of their allies. We agreed that we will do the same, without violating our international obligations on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons."

Moscow wants to send atomic weapons to Belarus, but the US has already deployed such assets in Europe, Dmitry Peskov has said...Western countries are hyping up hysteria around Russia's plan to place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov suggested in an interview released on Sunday.Speaking to Russia 1 TV, Peskov blasted what he called the West'swhich followed repeated requests from his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.the spokesman said. He also claimed that the West "is prone to hysterical reaction" in relation to Moscow's plans to build a nuclear storage facility in Belarus, which is widely regarded as a key Russian ally.The decision was announced by Putin in late March, who said at the time thatHe also promised that Russia would remain in control of its nuclear arms, noting that Moscow's actions do not differ much from those made by the US.As things currently stand, American tactical nuclear weapons are stationed in five European NATO countries - Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Türkiye.Putin's announcement outraged Western officials, with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell slamming it as "an irresponsible escalation" while threatening Belarus with new sanctions. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden described any talk of stationing Russian nukes in Belarus as "dangerous" and "worrisome."At the same time,