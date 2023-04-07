© AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File



What happens when unauthorized scraping happens

"Clearview is a total affront to peoples' rights, full stop, and police should not be able to use this tool,"

Photos can come from anywhere on the web

"Because you might be very aware of what Clearview does, and so prevent any of your social media profiles from being crawled by Google, to make sure that the picture you post isn't publicly accessible on the open web, and you think 'this might keep me safe.' But the thing about Clearview is it recognizes pictures of you anywhere on the web."

Clearview and law enforcement