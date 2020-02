© REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Clearview AI, a facial-recognition software maker that has sparked privacy concerns , said Wednesday it suffered a data breach. The data stolen included its entire list of customers, the number of searches those customers have made and how many accounts each customer had set up."Security is Clearview's top priority," Tor Ekeland, Clearview AI's attorney, said in a statement. "Unfortunately, data breaches are part of life in the 21st century. Our servers were never accessed. We patched the flaw, and continue to work to strengthen our security."The company didn't specify the flaw. The data breach was first reported by The Daily Beast New York City-based Clearview said the database of images wasn't hacked."Clearview's statement that security is its 'top priority' would be laughable if the company's failure to safeguard its information wasn't so disturbing and threatening to the public's privacy," Markey said in a statement. "This is a company whose entire business model relies on collecting incredibly sensitive and personal information, and this breach is yet another sign that the potential benefits of Clearview's technology do not outweigh the grave privacy risks it poses."Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, also criticized Clearview AI for its breach. Wyden has proposed legislation that would punish tech company executives for lying about cybersecurity standards.Tech giants like Google, Facebook and Microsoft have also sent Clearview AI cease-and-desist letters for scraping images hosted on their platforms.