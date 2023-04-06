Their website defines themselves as being "the leading anti-hate organization in the world." They also say that they work "to protect democracy and ensure a just and inclusive society for all."
The "inclusive society for all" is of question. But more in question is their shift from an organization that focuses on inclusion, as they state, to one that attacks those that discuss issues that they do not agree with or that may go against Big Pharma, Big Business, or the government. More disturbing, they ignore serious cases of blackmail and pedophilia such as the Epstein case and the massive child pornography found on social media platforms. Isn't that dangerous to democracy and inclusion for all?
You would think that organizations interested in treating everyone fairly would actually care about blackmail and pedophilia. But in searching their database of articles, I could not find one reference.
Their latest hit piece against Substack titled "Antisemitism, False Information and Hate Speech Find a Home on Substack", targets the platform and writers who discuss issues they declare to be conspiracy theories without sufficient proof showing those subjects to be false. An organization filled with "intellectuals" surely knows that to simply declare something false does not make it so.
An important tenet of free speech is our right to address issues that are deemed "misinformation" with healthy debate. The process of providing well reasoned evidence as to why something is false helps all people to become more informed and better equipped to understand the issues we face. Healthy debate is how you address falsehoods, not force, bullying or abuse of power.
While I understand ADL's desire to curb antisemitism as an organization, why the expansion to support Big Pharma in their quest to promote dangerous treatments? Why would they make false claims and provide cover for the US government's collusion with Big Tech or help hide fraudulent elections?
For example, their article targets Dr. Mercola simply because he has too many supporters and dares to question the obvious corrupt elections. They even have issues with him questioning the proven collusion between Big Tech and the government.
Referred to by the New York Times as "The Most Influential Spreader of Coronavirus Misinformation Online," Dr. Joseph Mercola is infamous for sharing unfounded claims and misleading information about COVID-19 and vaccines. However, Mercola has also written on Substack about conspiracy theories involving government agencies and election interference, stating in one article that the FBI "actively interfered in multiple elections" while pushing claims about unlawful censorship and big tech collusion with the government.Or their hit on Kenekoa News:
Kanekoa the Great (or just Kanekoa), who regularly promotes his Substack on Twitter and Telegram, writes articles pushing repeatedly debunked conspiracy theories and false claims about election fraud such as ballot harvesting, drop box stuffing, big tech interference and more. In one article, Kanekoa states that Biden's presidential win in 2020 was the result of "an organized criminal ballot trafficking ring that took advantage of Zuckerberg's drop boxes." In another, he alleges "widespread fraud in Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election which was decided by 20,682 votes."They use persuasive methods of writing to attempt to convince the reader that questioning the obvious election fraud is bad. You must ask yourself, in what world would confronting obvious fraud be a bad thing?
And then their hit on Steve Kirsch:
Kirsch's articles focus heavily on vaccine misinformation, alleging that big pharma and the CDC are hiding insidious information about vaccines, which are proven to be safe and effective. However, he also discusses false narratives about election integrity, citing in one article the conspiratorial film "[S]election Code" and claiming that it shows "ironclad evidence" of fraud in the 2020 election. Kirsch also attempts to paint former Mesa County, Colorado clerk and election denier Tina Peters as a silenced hero of democracy. Peters was recently found guilty of obstructing a government operation and still faces felony charges for her actions in the 2020 security breach.There is so much wrong with this segment, I don't know where to start. Sadly they are still pushing the narrative that the "vaccines" were proven to be safe and effective. Only those who are paid disinformation operatives or the most naive and uninformed still believe this.
Sadly, the ADL has gone so far off the tracks from their mission, they are dangerously close to becoming a true enemy of freedom and the opposite of the mission they claim to be on.
Note: I know this topic generates a lot of anger, as it should. But please keep comments to facts and reasoned arguments. Remember, these comments will be used as ammunition to take away our freedoms. The first amendment should give us the right to make statements that others do not like, but these people do not understand this basic tenet and why it's important. They are clueless or don't care.
Comment: The ADL has been a 'true enemy of freedom' for years now.