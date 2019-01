The JDC-Israeli collaboration that formed around clandestine emigration to Israel and welfare to migrants filled the vacuum with the creation of two institutions. The first was created in 1952 by the Israeli government's Liaison Bureau of the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, or Lishka by its Hebrew acronym, which collected information and administered individual aid. The second was created in Switzerland in 1953. Known as the Society for Mutual Aid (SSE by its French acronym), this organization directed AJDC funds to the Lishka and represented Jewish aid providers' interests to communist governments ...



However, as an American organization at the height of the McCarthy "Red Scare," AJDC administrators could hardly justify the appearance of sending cash or material into a state with which the U.S. was technically engaged in "economic warfare." In March 1953, the AJDC and Lishka together established the SSE, a "paper organization" that "covered" the AJDC-Israeli partnership, and provided a means for regularized AJDC funding for Lishka from the Joint's Relief-in-Transit budget that funded activities that might have contravened U.S. law (Beizer 2009: 117). The SSE's Swiss chairman, Erwin Haymann, had years of experience channeling money from the U.S. for Bricha and other clandestine activities. Funds traveled through the SSE and on to Lishka agents who received U.S. dollars or another western currency and exchanged them into Hungarian forints on the black market in Vienna. Subsequently, these forints traveled via diplomatic pouch or in the suitcase of an apparent traveler to the legation in Budapest, whose staff distributed the cash around the country.

Many of you know that a B'nai B'rith organization gave birth to the ADL while defending its Atlanta chapter president Leon Frank, who raped and murdered a 13 year old girl who he was also employing along with many other teens, against child labor laws. Leon Frank ran a pencil factory sweatshop and often flirted with his illegal underage employees.The details were disgusting. Her underwear was ripped and bloody and she was strangled to death with a wire. Her head had also been pummeled with a pipe. She went to get her paycheck of a meager $1.20 and never returned home. She was raped and murdered and then her body was dragged to the basement. Police found strands of her hair and blood on the floor above, right across from Frank's office. Frank nervously revealed the victim's name in front of police before they had given him any such details.The ADL was going to get him released based purely on the fact that. Arguably a Jewish organization trying to get a child murderer off the hook, makes Jews look worse. They would like one to believe that he was innocent with fake news history and will tell you so on Wikipedia, which has Israelis paid to edit it.What we don't know is if he raped her before or after killing her. He was convicted.That shouldn't matter, but it does because laterin everyone's eyes. He was convicted. After the Judge, Leonard Roan, rejected all the appeals, he ordered Leon to be hanged on his birthday April 17, 1913. However Frank, who was unanimously elected president on the B'Nai Birth Chapter againof rape and murder, had one last method to weasel out. With Jewish Pressure groups, he appealed to the Governor. The lame-duck governor, John M. Slaton, in a very Clinton-esque move, commuted Leon's sentence his last week in office. He changed it form the death penalty to life in prison.William Creen used a butcher knife and cut Leon's throat, severely injuring him. On August 16th a mob broke into the prison, captured Leon Frank and took him 2 miles away and hanged him. Although they took photographs, no one in town would identify them. Of course the ADL twisted the story to say that these men were motivated by antisemitism and not they hated him for raping and murdering a child. To see Southern Justice click here The ADL would fight to have him get a posthumous pardon, which he got in 1986. Fred Grimm of the Miami Herald said in response to the pardon, "A salve for one of the South's most hateful, festering memories, was finally applied", showing his own prejudice towards the South rather than a well known exploiter of child labor, who raped and killed a young girl and was unanimously convicted for the crime and sentenced to death, being killed even after weaseling a pardon by an outgoing governor. Fred Grimm is constantly chasing down and doing stories about " Neo-Confederates " and " Neo-Nazis " as if either one are some huge bane and influence in modern society. Ironically it is groups like Antifa who act like ISIS, tearing down American Statues and assaulting people. Despite having entire cities burned, civilian homes and all by Lincoln's terrorists, not once in 150 years did a Southerner attack a Union monument. Yelling racism at everything is fun though because it exercises safe moral indignation. That the US recently invaded Libya and have caused a country to be run by Al Qaeda terrorists who have revived the institution of slavery, selling humans for $400 in the market, doesn't seem to bother these same people so much as statues of Confederate generals. Apparently the Union military generals like Custer who rode west and committed genocide on Native Americans immediately following the Civil War, or enslaving the Chinese to build railroads, doesn't count as racism either.With connections to Meyer Lansky, Moe Dalitz, Bugsy Siegal, and illegal arms trafficker Hank Greenspun. The ADL gave Jewish gangster Moe Dalitz the Torch of Liberty Award. Dalitz was partnered with Galvastan's Sam Marceo and his brother Rosario of international narcotic trafficking fame. Dalitz and Sam began with a bootlegging gig. And it was the Maceo brothers who with Dalitz financed the Desert Inn Casio (where Frank Sinatra got his first Vegas gig). Interesting note, Sam's sister Olivia married Joseph Fertitta. You probably know the famous former owners of the UFC Frank III and Lorenzo Fertitta. They're all "family". Maceo died only a year after purchasing the casino and it quickly went into the Fertitta side of the family. Dalitz not only did business with Maceo, he ran with the Mayfield Road gang in Ohio who had a branch dubbed the Collinwood Crew nicknamed the Young Turks. This is a very fitting name considering that the ADL denies the Armenian genocide. They even fired a New England Director Andrew H. Tarsy because he broke rank and called it a genocide. See, killing 1,500,000 people isn't genocide because nothing is allowed to compete with the Holocaust victimhood.Dalitz was an early business partner with Abe Berstien of the murderous Purple Gang. They used to murder motorists for sport.Moe would become the Mob Boss of Cleveland, even tough most of his operations would move and center on Vegas. His businesses however were all over the United States. Dalitz was not only, the two co-owned the Frolic Club in Miami . (p.6)The Desert Inn casino also took investments from convicted illegal arms smuggler Hank Greenspun, who was not only invested but became the publicist as well. He owned the Las Vegas Sun and pulled a money laundering scheme with advertising similar to what Boris Berezovsky repeated in Russia. Prior to that, he had been the publicist for another Mafia Casino, the Flamingo, which was run by Lanksy's childhood friend and murderer Bugsy Siegal.After jury tampering, with the sole Jewish juror meeting with the defense, Greenspun and two of his cohortsandwere acquitted, but his other partnersandwere convicted.But Greenspun would be found guilty of smuggling the machine guns that would go with the planes as well as artillery and ammo.When he was indicted Greenspun tried to bribe his way out. He offered $25,000 to Seth Solomon Pope "or anyone else designated by Pope" to "quash" a second Neutrality Act indictment against him. Solomon worked in Hawaii at the War Assets Administration, in charge of decommissioning and selling off WWII surplus. He was most likely the original contact for the smuggling. The man was investigated three time for fraudulent sales. They also stole over 500 machine gun barrels. Reportedly Hank took an additional 10% kickback from arms sales he made. A Grand Jury in Los Angeles indicted Hank and six other of violating the Neutrality Act and Export Control Law, Title 50 United States Code section 701 and Title 22 United Stated Code, section 452. However he got only a 10k fine and no jail time. Greenspun was paid through the SSE. The SSE was a front for the AJDC's Lishka which financed communist and Bricha illegal immigration.In "Concealed in the Open: Recipients of International Clandestine Jewish Aid in Early 1950s Hungary", Zachary Paul Levine, of Yeshiva University Museum writes:We learn from declassified FBI documents that, the same man aiding communists on behalf of the JA,. Greenspun would later become the Western Director of bonds for Israel. Hayman sent the payments to Banco del Ahorro, Mexico by cable.Interesting, because- what a coincidence. If you are into Kennedy Research here is a cookie for you. Hungarian Jew Tibor Rosenbaum is the bridge between Meyer Lansky, Erwin Hayman, and heavy Florida-Cuba crime syndicate. ...But I will leave that tangent alone.Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy even plotted to raid on the Vegas Sun vault in order to gain access to blackmail that Hank had on Howard Hughes. Hughes by the way bought Mafia properties like the Desert Inn Casino using millions in cash. They credit him with cleaning Vegas up from the mob; it was more like the mob took him to the cleaners. Dalitz ironically started out with a cash-only dry-cleaning business.Kennedy's father was involved with the Outfit and the East Coast mob and had a love affair with his friend Frank Sinatra's ex-girlfriend Judith Exner while she was also involved with Chicago mob boss Sam Giancana. Sinatra introduced her to JFK.I wonder why. LBJ likewise was sleeping with Mathilde Krim who was also part of the Swiss connection who help Irgun terrorists. Johnson did all this while she was married to his campaign advisor Athur Krim, a willing cuck. It makes you rethink Monica Lewinsky doesn't it. Well Clinton did give Jewish Billionaire Marc Rich a pardon, after Rich donated $100,000 to the ADL. Rich was yet another crook in the Swiss connection.It is anything but an Anti-Defamation League. They defame people themselves. The ADL under the cover of fighting Anti-Semitism, simply uses this cray as a club to chase down and censor anyone critical of Zionism or the Israeli state. If you point out that Israeli snipers are shooting children in Palestine from across the border, then the ADL can get you removed. Vimeo stole $5,000 in profits form me and erased six years worth of my work because of my criticism of Israel. When the ADL partnered with YouTube December of 2008, my channel was gone the first day, and over a thousand videos were erased. No justification was needed, simply the accusation of antisemitism.Of course I never had my channel restored nor was I even given an explanation from YouTube. Another wing of the ADL is the SPLC and they too have been granted censorship powers across social media.In the rare case of actual antisemitic groups online or otherwise the ADL has been busted reacting to its own creations as the "Nazis" they screech about turn out to be their own provocateurs.Birthed to defend a murdering child rapist, financed by mass murdering terrorists and organized crime, narcotic peddling, and gun running, psychopaths formed the pro Zionist organizational bully called the ADL.And this is their great online weapon. The Zog Media already refuses to report on what Israeli is doing to Palestine, the Israeli role in orchestrating the Iraq War, and the Proxy War on Syria. People have been giving the information online. Naturally the ADL has been censoring such journalists all while screaming antisemitism.It is a one two punch to protect criminal Zionists interest. And now you know its criminal origins.