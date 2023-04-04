The incident occurred in shallow water at Waddy Point Beach, on Fraser Island, also known as K-gari - a World Heritage-listed island in Australia's Queensland region.A rescue helicopter was sent to the island to support the victim of the attack, which took place just after 4pm on Tuesday.The young child was treated by paramedics at the scene before being flown, in stable conditions, to Hervey Bay Hospital in central Queensland.A spokesman from Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Team said:K'gari is known for its dingoes which, while they are normally capable of coexisting with humans, have carried out a few attacks over the past two decades.On December 18, a five-year-old child was "jumped on" by a dingo at a campground in Ocean Lake.The boy's father managed to pull the dog off his son, who was flown from the island to Hervey Bay Airport by LifeFlight helicopter before being driven to hospital.The worst dingo attack on the island took place in April 2001, when nine-year-old Clinton Gage was killed by two dingoes near Waddy Point.The tragedy brought local authorities to cull some 31 dingoes on the island.Between 25 to 30 packs of dingoes are believed to still be living on the island.