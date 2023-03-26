© AFP



The British government plans to move asylum seekers from hotels to military bases or disused ferries under plans that could be announced as early as next week, a report has revealed.Prime Minister Rishi, which are currently being used to house asylum seekers as part of the government's legal obligation to provide people seeking help with a basic level of accommodation, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Sunday.More than 50,000 migrants are currently housed at a cost of nearly £7 million a day in the hotels, the report said.Under the new proposal,Ministers are also understood to be"We have always been upfront about, brought about by a significant increase in dangerous and illegal journeys into the country," said a Home Office spokesperson, adding that, "We continue to work across government and with local authorities to identify a range of accommodation options."The idea of using ferries was suggested in November, when the home secretary, Suella Braverman, told officials to find sites that could accommodate asylum seekers and to consider disused cruise ships as well.The decision to move out the asylum seekers from the hotels comes afterThe plan also bans immigrants from returning once removed. Prior to this, asylum seekers had the right to remain in the country to have their cases heard.Home Office figures show that around 3,000 migrants have crossed the Channel already this year, compared withThe government's plan is consisted of different policies designed to stop asylum seekers arriving in small boats, includingSunak, however, came under fierce criticism by the United Nations refugee agency for "extinguishing the right to seek refugee protection in the UK."The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) responded that deporting refugees without hearing their asylum claims amounted to a breach of international refugee laws.Most of the asylum-seekers qualify to have their claims considered in the UK under international law and the government cannot declare them inadmissible forcefully.