Protests in England and Ireland against mass migration, migrants being hosted in local hotels
Wirral Gazette
Fri, 10 Feb 2023 23:35 UTC
Merseyside Police said officers in Prescot, Knowsley, were dealing with two groups of protesters after a demonstration descended into chaos outside the Suites Hotel.
Knowsley MP Sir George Howarth said the demonstration was triggered by "an alleged incident on social media" and criticised misinformation claiming refugees were "feather-bedded" inside.
The force said a protest and counter protest in Ribblers Lane was initially peaceful, but during the evening there have been reports of missiles being thrown.
Videos shared on social media appear to show a police van on fire and police with riot shields in the area.
The force said there have been no reports of any injuries.
In a statement, it said: "Additional officers are in the area to deal with these incidents. We have also implemented a number of road closures on the East Lancs Road and would urge motorists to avoid the area and those in the area to disperse."
In a statement, Labour MP Sir George said: "I have referred an alleged incident posted on social media, which has triggered a demonstration outside the Suites Hotel, to Merseyside Police and Knowsley Council.
"Until the police have investigated the matter, it is too soon to jump to conclusions and the effort on the part of some to inflame the situation is emphatically wrong.
"If an offence has been committed, the police should deal with it appropriately through due process.
"In addition, the misinformation about refugees being feather-bedded is untrue and intended to paint a picture that does not at all represent the facts.
Comment: Footage:
Refugees may not be 'feather-bedded' but citizens who are struggling to heat their homes and put food on the table are unlikely going to want to prioritise taking in economic refugees when their own livelihoods are rapidly collapsing. In just the last year, tens of thousands of migrants, mostly young men, arrived on UK shores; in just one day this year 1000 arrivals were recorded:
The above report is just one example, there have been others, and these protest are increasing in frequency: just 2 weeks ago a similar anti-mass migration protest occurred in Dublin:
Hundreds attended anti-immigration protests and pro-refugee counter rallies across Dublin on Saturday afternoon.See also:
At St Stephen's Green, a solidarity rally organised by Le Chéile — a broad-base campaign promoting diversity in Irish society and tackling the far-right — chanted various messages of support for migrants and asylum-seekers.
They chanted 'various messages' of support; did any of these chants involve invitations to host these migrants at their own homes?
Protestors carrying placards with various anti-immigration slogans gathered on the other side of the road, in front of the Shelbourne Hotel, part of a so-called 'Dublin Says No' rally.
People Before Profit member Owen McCormack, from Balbriggan, who was part of the counter rally, told The Irish Times that "targeting refugees is not a solution".
"We acknowledge that we face multiple crises in housing and health but directing that anger towards refugees is counterproductive," he said.
Indeed. The government is responsible for allowing it to happen.
"We also think we represent the vast majority of ordinary people in Ireland who are opposed to racism," he said. "People do not like the way in which refugee centres have been targeted and the way false stories are being spread on social media, that these people are a major risk."
It's not racist to be concerned about the already tangible consequences of mass migration.
Gavin Pepper, from Finglas, told The Irish Times that he was not far-right, and that migrants were being placed in working-class areas, and not the likes of Dalkey or Killiney.
"They're saying there's no housing and 200 modular homes are being built in Cavan for people from Ukraine. I support people coming from Ukraine, from the war, but people from Albania and Georgia are not fleeing war.
"Most people here are residents with kids, obviously there's a couple of people affiliated with the National Party or whatever, and they've their own views but this is a democracy, I'm allowed have my own views. I'm not going to be drowned out, they can have their say and I can have mine," he said
Attendees of the anti-immigration rally eventually left the Stephen's Green area, marching on to the Mansion House and the GPO.
Welcome rallies were also held in Drimnagh and Clondalkin, calling for an end to hatred and racism.
People Before Profit Councillor Hazel De Nortúin said that problems with accommodation are not the fault of people arriving here.
