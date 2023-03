Opposition to migrant centers

against the construction of an accommodation unit for 400 refugees in Upahl — a village with 500 residents

There have been more public protests against plans to build accommodation for refugees and migrants in northeastern Germany. Far right extremists joined a demonstration of around 500 people on Monday.Police sources say that aboutFebruary 27) to protest the building of an accommodation center for refugees in the city of Greifswald. Among the protestors were about 20 participants from Germany's far-right scene, according to police.Aboutat the site.A meeting of the local district council was held to discuss the plans at the same time as the protest at a school building next to the site.With crowds gathering at the school's entrance gate, access to the council meeting had to be limited.Greifswald's Lord Mayor Stefan Fassbinder told the dpa press agency that protestors confronted him both outside the school building and at the meeting, expressing their dismay about the plans.He said that originally, theDistrict commissioner Michael Sack said other towns and municipalities in the area had taken in more refugees than Greifswald, arguing that his administrationof Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania During that rally, there also were several members of the far-right present, according to the police.