© Korean Central News Agency



Pyongyang claimed the system is able to "annihilate enemy ship groups" without detection.North Korea has tested a new "underwater nuclear strategic weapon," claiming the platform can produce a "radioactive tsunami."A series of tests were carried out between Tuesday and Thursday this week by the North Korean military and were overseen by supreme leader Kim Jong-un, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported With development starting in 2021, the system has reportedly undergone some 50 rounds of tests behind the scenes over the last two years, and was created to "check the military and technological superiority of the imperialist aggressor army," KCNA added, referring to the United States.While American officials have denounced such tests as provocative and damaging to stability in the Asia-Pacific, the DPRK has insisted on its right to advance its military capabilities, and says its nuclear arsenal is for defensive purposes only.Despite ominous warnings from Washington regarding the DPRK's weapons, however, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday that there is "no indication" that an "actual strike by North Korea is imminent," suggesting Pyongyang poses no immediate threat to the US or its partners.