"It seems that North Korea is responding to the US military's strengthened reconnaissance and surveillance flights... around Christmas."

The South Korean military has saidat a trespassing North Korean drone on Monday,according to Yonhap news agency. It is estimated that several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) remained in the South Korean airspace for seven hours.The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff were quoted by local media after warplanes were scrambled to intercept the UAVs and a military helicopter attempted to use its 20mm gun to take out a drone.to the northwest of Seoul and close to the North Korean border.The military said it respected concerns that residential buildings could have been damaged, according to local media. The North Korean drones are said to have made evasive maneuvers in response to the attacks.In total, Yonhap cited the military as saying thatwith one flying between the cities of Gimpo and Paju to Seoul's northwest, before going as farAfter that, the aircraft returned to North Korea.The other four drones were active in thecloser to the North Korean border. Their exact fate is unclear, since South Korean radar assets lost track of them. However, it is believed that Pyongyang's drones were inside South Korean airspace for seven hours.Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies, was quoted by the Hankyung news website as saying that "the main purpose of the UAV seems to be reconnaissance" on the South Korean side.Meanwhile, Hong Min, head of the North Korea Research Department at the Institute for National Unification, told Yonhap news agency:with both pilots surviving the incident. The operation also forced local officials toThe drone incursion, which was denounced by Seoul as an "obvious provocation," came after last week's joint exercises involving US and South Korean warplanes. North Korea has repeatedly said it regards such drills as a preparation for an attack.