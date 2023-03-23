© AFP/Ben Birchall



"Everything that we hear from those countries [the US and UK] about peace, the settlement of the conflict, the future of Ukraine, the well-being of the Ukrainian people - it's all a lie, falsehood and absolute disorientation of the international community. In reality, the goal is completely different. There can't be any doubts that we're talking about is the strongly pronounced intention of the collective West, headed by the US and Britain, to see Ukraine completely destroyed."

"Alongside our granting of a squadron of Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, we will be providing ammunition including armor-piercing rounds which contain depleted uranium. Such ammunition should be sent to Kiev because it is highly effective in defeating modern tanks and armored vehicles."

"The rounds containing depleted uranium are actually "weapons of mass destruction with a nuclear component. The WMD issue is part of Anglo-Saxon logic of destabilizing the global international situation."

"Some 15 tons of depleted uranium 238" were dropped on Yugoslav territory back then, and Serbia is still suffering from the fallout, reporting record numbers of some forms of cancer.



"We have no grounds anymore to doubt in principle who stands behind the activation, the launch of the conflict in Ukraine in all its phases. It is certainly the NATO-centric collective West, which is headed, in the first place, by the US and UK."

"If London follows through with its plans, then Russia will be forced to react accordingly, bearing in mind that the collective West has already started to use weapons with a nuclear component."

"The British Army has used depleted uranium in its armor piercing shells for decades. It [the radioactive metal] is a standard component and has nothing to do with nuclear weapons or capabilities. Moscow is deliberately trying to disinform the international community on the issue."

