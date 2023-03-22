© Sputnik/Vladimir Fedorenko



A dirty bomb has a conventional explosive core surrounded by a radioactive jacket that when detonated, causes serious contamination.

The Ukraine conflict could descend into a fight "to the last European," a top Russian lawmaker has warned...Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin has warned.the politician said in a social media post. Numerous Russian officials have claimed that Kiev's Western backers are prepared to sacrifice every Ukrainian for their geopolitical interests.Volodin argued that Kiev's acquisition of depleted uranium munitions, which can contaminate the battlefield and cause health risks for generations to come, could become a stepping stone to even more dangerous weapons. "The next step could be the use of a dirty bomb by the Kiev regime or the deployment of a tactical nuclear weapon."The Russian military claimed last October thatusing materials that Kiev has had access to since it was part of the Soviet Union. The Russian Defense Ministry previously provided a list of locations in Ukraine where nuclear fuel and nuclear waste is held.Kiev denied the allegations and invited the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN's nuclear watchdog, to inspect several of its atomic facilities, including the Eastern Mineral Enrichment Plant in Dnepropetrovsk Region and the Institute for Nuclear Research in the Ukrainian capital.IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi reported in November thata rocket-building plant in the city of Dnepr.