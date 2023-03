Texas lawmakers have passed a bill to allow fentanyl dealers to be charged with murder.The "Combating Fentanyl" bill introduced by Republican Sen. Joan Huffman, SB 645 , passed unanimously.According to a report from the Texas Tribune,The bill has an exception for medical professionals who prescribe the drug to treat a patient.Speaking on the Senate floor while introducing her bill, Sen. Huffman pointed out that the highly lethal drug is flooding across our borders.As little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can kill a person, depending on their body size.Texas Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the bill passing through the state's senate in a tweet on Wednesday night."Here we go!" Abbott wrote. "You kill Texans with fentanyl. You get charged with murder."The bill will now move to the Texas House. If it passes, it will head to the governor's desk for a signature.