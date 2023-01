Fentanyl deaths in children under 14 are increasing at a faster rate than in any other age group, according to an analysis from Families Against Fentanyl (FAF), a non-profit group aiming to curb the spread of the lethal opioid."It's so prevalent in society now," said Rauh, who lost his 37-year-old son to fentanyl poisoning in 2015. "Distribution goes to dispersion by entropy. That's the law of physics. And it's showing out because of the mass quantity of this material. ... It's so prevalent that just our innocent children, by incidental contact, are being killed. And now it's creeping into the schools and other enclosed environments."Since 2015, fentanyl deaths among children aged 1 to 14 increased by more than 1,400 percent.More than 379 million lethal doses of fentanyl were seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) have been seized in 2022, double that of the previous year. Among these were 50.6 million fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills.He has also been advocating for schools and parents to learn how to use Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and save a life.