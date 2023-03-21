© BPMI Setpres/Rusman



President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged regional administrations in the country to wean themselves off foreign payment networks like Mastercard and Visa and start using credit cards issued by domestic banks to shield any transactions from possible geopolitical fallout that could disrupt economic transactions.Jokowi said that the war in Ukraine with the attendant economic sanctions imposed by the United States could create problems as economic tools, including payment systems, could be used against countries perceived to have any involvement in the conflict.In the same speech, Jokowi also urged the National Police and the Indonesian Military to procure goods and weapons from local producers and manufacturers."We can totally understand if we have to import jet fighters. But for bullets, guns or food rations for soldiers, these are things that we can produce locally," Jokowi said.Indonesian Credit Card Association (AKKI) executive director, Steve Marta, said credit cards issued by foreign networks indeed carried risks, especially in terms of cybersecurity. Domestic issuers, he said, had no problem with the President's suggestion, as it could be a good thing for the country as well.However, Steve said, having a credit card that fully relied on local networks was not entirely an easy feat, as its effectiveness would depend on market mechanisms as well.Indonesia already has its homegrown interbank network system, called GPN, that has the potential to accommodate local credit cards, he said, but currently it is used to serve debit card payments only.To fully serve local credit cards, Steve said, the network would require further developments before it could be relied on."Technically it is possible, but has GPN been optimal? To be frank, it still requires some improvements," Steve told CNBC Indonesia on Thursday.Meanwhile, to acquire such capabilities, local providers would have to prepare huge investments in terms of infrastructure and rebuilding the network across the continent, which he doubts local players would be prepared to do."Sometimes we need to view everything realistically. There are some things that we can't produce locally yet and it's okay. If we're forced to have our own, but at an unreasonable cost, what's the point of it?" Doddy asked.Furthermore, Doddy said Visa and Mastercard also provided fees to local banks using their logos on their credit cards, adding that cooperation was beneficial for both local banks and the foreign providers.